Johnny Manziel's net worth today: How rich is 'Johnny Football'?

Johnny Manziel was one of the best collegiate quarterbacks at Texas A&M Aggies after breaking several records, including becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. However, he did not have much success after joining the NFL and ended up playing for just two seasons. This article highlights Johnny Manziel's net worth and his whereabouts today.

Johnny Manziel's net worth was expected to skyrocket when the Cleveland Browns drafted him in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. He also had lucrative endorsement deals with Nike and Panini America, but his off-field controversies marred his career.

Johnny Manziel's profile summary

Full name Johnathan Paul Manziel Other names Johnny Football Date of birth December 6, 1992 Age 31 years old in 2024 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Tyler, Texas, United States Place raised Kerrville, Texas Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona Nationality American Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Weight Approx. 95 kg (210 lb) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Bre Tiesi (2018-2021) Children None (as of 2024) Parents John Paul Manziel and Joy Michelle Liberato Siblings Meri Margaret Manziel Education Tivy High School, Texas A&M University (business) Profession American football athlete Player position Quarterback Teams Cleveland Browns (2014-2015) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Johnny Manziel's net worth in 2024?

The football athlete is estimated to be worth $1 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The fortune is made up of Johnny Manziel's NFL earnings, post-NFL income, and endorsement deals.

Johnny Manziel's earnings

In 2014, the athlete signed a 4-year, $8.248 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. In the contract, Johnny Manziel's signing bonus was $4.318 million, while the average annual salary was $2.062 million. At the end of his two seasons with the Browns, his NFL career earnings were estimated at $7.707 million.

Johnny Manziel's FCF Zappers salary was estimated to be between $2,400 to $4,500 per six-week season ($400 to $750 weekly). He also made around $70,000 in the Alliance of American Football (AAF). Johnny Manziel's Netflix pay has yet to be made public.

The athlete played college football for the Texas A&M Aggies from 2011 to 2013. He became the first freshman in NCAA history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

He won several awards throughout his collegiate career, including the Heisman Memorial Trophy, the Manning Award, and the Davey O'Brien Award. He was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

Manziel was selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft as the 22nd overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. He struggled with consistency and faced several off-field controversies, including excessive partying, drug abuse, and assault.

The Browns released him after two seasons and just 14 games. Johnny later joined the Canadian Football League (CFL) in 2018, playing for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and later the Montreal Alouettes. In 2019, he played in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) as part of the Memphis Express.

From 2021 to 2022, the athlete played in the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league for the Zappers. He told ESPN that he joined FCF to play for fun after making peace with the fact that he will never play at the highest level again.

This is a way to go out and compete and have fun on a way smaller scale. I don't have the drive to play football at a high level anymore. I don't have a drive to be the best football player anymore that I used to have in my life, and I'm OK with that. I've come to terms with what my football career was, and what it is, and now I'm trying to figure out how I can stay entangled in the game, but from a different position.

Johnny Manziel's endorsements

The former NFL star made around $10 million from endorsement deals during his short-lived NFL career. His biggest contract was with Nike after signing a multi-year deal with the company in March 2014.

Manziel's Nike deal was terminated at the end of the 2015 NFL season. He also worked with Panini America, McDonald's, and Nissan. He currently works with Cactus Hack, a golf apparel brand.

What is Johnny Manziel doing for a living?

After leaving football, Manziel has been spending time with his family, but he has yet to open up about his next career move. In his documentary Untold: Johnny Football (2023), the athlete revealed that he tried to end his life when he left the NFL, but his gun malfunctioned.

Johnny has been playing golf but does not intend to pursue it professionally. He previously told People that he plans to do more in life, adding,

I have so much life left to live, and my football chapter's closed, but let's find out what's going to be next and what I want to do moving forward to make myself happy and live a nice life.

FAQs

Johnny Manziel's life in the spotlight has been marked by ups and downs, but he is redeeming himself, as seen in his Netflix documentary. Here are some frequently asked questions about his finances;

Is Johnny Manziel still rich?

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback has modest wealth after leaving the NFL. His net worth in 2024 is estimated to be $1 million.

Was Johnny Manziel's family wealthy?

Johnny Manziel's immediate family is not as wealthy as he had previously claimed. His parents worked as bartenders before his father, Paul, got a car salesman job. Johnny's great-great-grandfather, Bobby Joe Manziel Jr., owned an oil empire in Texas, but his parents were not beneficiaries of their families' riches.

The athlete revealed in his documentary, Untold: Johnny Football, that he used the oil riches narrative so that he could earn an income during his collegiate career. He would sell autographs, which was a violation of the NCAA's name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules. The rules were later reversed in 2021.

Johnny Manziel's net worth today is not as substantial as it would have been if off-field issues had not affected his once-promising NFL career. He is currently focused on his mental health after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

