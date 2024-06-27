Bob Marley's net worth: Who inherited his fortune after his death?

Bob Marley, born Robert Nesta Marley on February 6, 1945, in Nine Miles, Jamaica, was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His career and music played a pivotal role in bringing reggae music to a global audience. This article highlights all you need to know about Bob Marley's net worth and the value of his estate today.

Bob Marley's net worth continues to rise even after his death for many reasons. He is considered by many to be the first superstar from the Third World. He managed to transform reggae from a local Jamaican genre into a global phenomenon, influencing artists and music styles worldwide.

Bob Marley's profile summary

Full name Robert Nesta Marley Date of birth February 6, 1945 Date of death May 11, 1981 Age at death 36 years old Place of birth Nine Mile, Saint Ann Parish, Jamaica Place of death Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida, United States Cause of death Skin cancer called acral lentiginous melanoma Resting place Bob Marley Mausoleum, Nine Mile, Saint Ann, Jamaica Nationality Jamaican Ethnicity Mixed English and Afro-Jamaican Religion Rastafarian (formerly a Christian) Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m/170 cm) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Was married Wife Cuban-born Jamaican singer Rita Marley (1966 till Bob's death) Children 11 (from different relationships) Parents Cedella Malcolm (mother), Sinclair Siblings Four half-siblings, Claudette Pearl Livingston Anthony Booker, Constance Marley, and Richard Booker Profession Singer-songwriter, guitarist Genre Reggae, folk Years active 1962 to 1980

Bob Marley's net worth in 2024

Bob Marley's net worth when he died in 1981 was estimated to be around $11.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. After being adjusted for inflation, the amount would be approximately $40 million in 2024.

What is Bob Marley's estate worth today?

The artist's estate is estimated to be over $200 million today. Total revenue from his music and image rights is approximately more than $500 million per year, although the estate gets a lower figure. In 2020, Bob was listed by Forbes as the 8th Highest-Paid Dead Celebrity, with his estate earning $14 million.

Who inherited Bob Marley's money?

Bob Marley did not write a will due to his Rastafarian faith. According to Jamaican law, in the case of intestate (i.e. someone dying without a will), the widow gets a total of 55% of the estate, starting with 10%, then accumulating 45% over time.

Children receive a 45% share and if the widow dies, they get the entire inheritance. The singer had 11 legally recognized children. His last born, Makeda, was born a few months after his passing.

The estate had a lengthy legal battle after Bob's wife, Rita, forged documents to transfer control of most of Bob's corporate holdings and royalty rights to herself. She lost administrative control of the estate in 1986 after being found guilty of fraud.

The Jamaican Supreme Court ruled in 1991 that Rita and Marley's children had the exclusive right to use his name, likeness, and image for commercial purposes. The estate, managed by Island Logic Ltd. since 1989, was eventually passed to Marley's family.

An overview of Bob Marley's career

Bob started his music career in the early 1960s with the formation of the Wailers, alongside Peter Tosh and Bunny Wailer. The Wailers' album Catch a Fire (1973) marked their international breakthrough. Subsequent albums like Burnin' (1973) and Rastaman Vibration (1976) solidified their global presence.

After the Wailers disbanded, Bob continued to release successful albums, including Exodus (1977), which Time magazine named the best album of the 20th century. Some of his most famous songs include 'No Woman, No Cry', One Love, Redemption Song, and Buffalo Soldier.

Bob's music addressed social issues, promoting peace, love, and unity. His songs became anthems for movements advocating for social justice and equality.

He also used his music to address political issues, particularly those affecting Jamaica and Africa. His song, Zimbabwe, became an anthem for the independence movement in Zimbabwe. In his 1978 interview with Dr Basil Wilson at Essex House, he said he sang about the situation in his country because he was a patriot.

You see, because I come from Jamaica and carry that Jamaican root, I don't deny Jamaica or be a traitor to Jamaica. I make the world see is Jamaica this music come from, but if I was a traitor I would just sing and go on like the music didn't come from Jamaica.

His political influence in Jamaica led to an assassination attempt in December 1976. Bob Marley's life was cut short in May 1981 after a battle with skin cancer. He was 36.

FAQs

Bob Marley's posthumous success is evident as his hits continue to appear on global charts several decades after his death. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Marley family fortune;

Was Bob Marley rich?

The reggae superstar was wealthy at the time of his death, with an estimated worth of $11.4 million (approx. $40 million today after inflation). He is currently one of the highest-earning dead celebrities.

How much did Bob Marley leave when he died?

His estate was valued at $11.5 million when he died in 1981, but it is currently worth over $200 million. He did not leave a will. The estate is now controlled by his wife, Rita, and his children.

Who is the richest son of Bob Marley?

Bob Marley's sons have built successful careers, in and out of entertainment. His sons, Rohan, Stephen, and Damian, are some of his richest sons, with an estimated net worth of $20 million each, according to their Celebrity Net Worth profiles.

Damian and Stephen followed in their father's musical footsteps. Rohan Marley ventured into American football and currently owns several businesses, including a coffee plantation.

Who is the richest Marley?

The richest Marley today is the family matriarch Rita Marley. Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth to be $50 million in 2024. She is also a singer.

Bob Marley's net worth has continued to increase posthumously. Even after he died in 1981, his music continues to inspire and resonate with people around the globe. His influence extends beyond music, impacting culture, politics, and social movements.

