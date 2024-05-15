Bob Marley's children: Meet the Reggae legend's 11 kids
Robert Nesta Marley OM, popularly known as Bob Marley, was a Jamaican reggae singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Marley's music often conveyed love, unity, and social justice, earning him international acclaim and a lasting legacy. His famous songs include No Woman, No Cry, Redemption Song, One Love, and Buffalo Soldier. Who are Bob Marley's children?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Bob Marley's profile summary
- Who are Bob Marley’s children?
- How many biological children did Bob Marley have?
- Who is the richest of Bob Marley's kids?
- Which one of the Marley kids died?
- How old was Bob Marley when he had his first child?
- How many biological sons did Bob Marley have?
Bob Marley was one of the most famous reggae singers in the world. He was born on 6 February 1945 in Nine Mile, Jamaica, and passed away on 11 May 1981 from malignant melanoma cancer. However, his legacy continues through his music, eleven children, and grandchildren.
Bob Marley's profile summary
|Full name
|Robert Nesta Marley OM
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|6 February 1945
|Date of death
|11 May 1981
|Age at the time of death
|36
|Zodiac
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Nine Mile, Jamaica
|Place of death
|Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida, United States
|Nationality
|Jamaican
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Rastafarian
|Mother
|Cedella Booke
|Father
|Norval Sinclair Marley
|Relationship status
|Married
|Wife
|Rita Marley
|Children
|11
|Profession
|Singer, musician, songwriter
Who are Bob Marley’s children?
Bob Marley had eleven kids. He had three children, Cedella, Ziggy and Stephen, whom he shared with his wife, Rita Marley, and adopted her daughters Sharon and Stephanie from other relationships.
The late singer also had other children, Robbie, Rohan, Karen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian, from different mothers. Discover Bob Marley’s children in order and some insight into their lives below.
1. Sharon
- Full name: Sharon Marley Pendergast
- Date of birth: 23 November 1964
- Age: 59 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, curator
- Mother: Rita Marley
- Social media: Instagram
Sharon is a Jamaican singer, dancer, and curator. She is the eldest daughter of Rita Marley and was adopted by Bob Marley when the two tied the knot. Sharon was born on 23 November 1964 in Kingston, Jamaica. She is 59 years old as of 2024.
Sharon embarked on her music journey when she was 12 and co-founded the band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers in 1979 alongside three of her siblings. Together, they have earned three Grammy awards. Additionally, Sharon established the Total Care Learning Centre and has been a staunch supporter of Montessori-style education. She is married and is the mother of four children.
2. Cedella
- Full name: Cedella Marley Minto
- Date of birth: 23 August 1967
- Age: 56 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
- Mother: Rita Marley
- Profession: Singer
- Social media: Instagram
Cedella is a Jamaican singer. She is Bob Marley’s oldest child with Rita Marley. She was born on 23 August 1967 in Kingston, Jamaica. Cedella was in the group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, along with her sister and brothers.
In addition to her singing career, the artist is involved in fashion design, having collaborated with renowned brands like Puma and others. She is the mother of Skip Marley Minto, who is also a singer.
3. Ziggy
- Full name: David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley
- Date of birth: 17 October 1968
- Age: 55 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
- Mother: Rita Marley
- Profession: Singer-songwriter, music producer, voice actor
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook
David Nesta is a Jamaican singer-songwriter, musician, actor and philanthropist. He is the son of Bob and Rita Marley. Like his siblings, he was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. David led the family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers until 2002. With the band, he released eight studio albums.
Ziggy has independently released eight studio albums under his own label, Tuff Gong Worldwide. With eight Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award to his name, he has achieved significant recognition. He is married to Orly Agai, an Israeli woman of Iranian-Jewish descent, and they have four children.
4. Stephen
- Full name: Stephen Robert Nesta Marley
- Date of birth: 20 April 1972
- Age: 52 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Wilmington, Delaware, United States
- Mother: Rita
- Profession: Musician, singer, record producer
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook
Stephen is a musician, singer and record producer. He is the second eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley. He was born on 20 April 1972 in Wilmington, Delaware, United States.
Stephen Robert Nesta started singing at the young age of 7 within his family's musical ensemble. He has ventured into music production, working with notable artists like Damian Marley, Guru, and Chuck D. He is an eight times Grammy Award winner. He has fathered fifteen children with various partners.
5. Robert
- Full name: Robert "Robbie" Marley
- Date of birth: 16 May 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
- Mother: Pat Williams
Robbie Marley was born on 16 May 1972 to Bob and Pat Williams. He is 51 years old as of this writing and will turn 52 on 16 May. Robert has maintained a low profile, but he talked with the Collider in 2012 about his father, describing him as "quiet, patient, strict".
6. Rohan
- Full name: Rohan Anthony Marley
- Date of birth: 19 May 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
- Mother: Janet Hunt.
- Profession: Entrepreneur, former football player
- Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Rohan is a Jamaican entrepreneur and former football player. He was born on 19 May 1972 to Bob and Janet Hunt. Rohan is a former college football player and co-founder of Marley Coffee, an enterprise focused on organic coffee cultivation and sustainable farming practices in Jamaica's Blue Mountains.
Rohan has seven children. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Rohan said that his father instilled in him a desire to make the world better for those who would come after him.
You don't want to do things just for you ... My father did not do that. If it's positive, we can do it. When you have more, you can do more. That's sustainability, that's my father: There's no limitations. When I stop, it should be greater than I. The ones that come after I should be greater than I.
7. Karen
- Full name: Karen Marley
- Date of birth: 1973
- Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: England, United Kingdom
- Profession: Fashion designer
- Mother: Janet Bowen
Karen Marley is the daughter of Bob and Janet Bowen. She was born in 1973 in England, United Kingdom. Initially raised by her great-grandparents in Jamaica, she later lived with Rita Marley. A fashion designer, Karen has adeptly kept her personal life private.
In March 2022, she opened her business, By Karen Marley. It is an online boutique featuring culturally inspired designs.
8. Stephanie
- Full name: Stephanie Marley
- Date of birth: 17 August 1974
- Age: 49 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
- Mother: Rita
- Profession: Model, businessperson
Stephanie Marley was born to Rita and a man named Ital on 17 August 1974 and was later adopted by Bob Marley. She pursued her education at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology.
Stephanie played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Marley Resort & Spa in Nassau, Bahamas, where she collaborated with her sister Cedella to craft the hotel's interior design. In 2013, she launched a modelling and talent agency called B'uniqk. She also served as the director of the Rita Marley Foundation after years of working in her dad's organisations.
9. Julian
- Full name: Julian Ricardo Marley
- Date of birth: 4 June 1975
- Age: 48 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: London, England
- Mother: Lucy Pounder
- Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, philanthropist
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook
Julian Ricardo Marley, a British-Jamaican reggae artist, songwriter, producer, and humanitarian, was born on 4 June 1975, in London, England, to reggae legend Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder. He is 48 years old as of 2024.
In 1996, Julian released his debut album, Lion in the Morning. He has since produced several hit tracks including A Time & Place, Awake, and As I Am. In 2024, he received the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for his collaboration with Antaeus on Colors of Royal (2023).
10. Ky-Mani
- Full name: Ky-Mani Marley
- Date of birth: 26 February 1976
- Age: 48 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica
- Mother: Anita Belnavis
- Profession: Singer
- Social media: Instagram
Ky-Mani is the son and only child of Bob Marley and Anita Belnavis, a Jamaican table tennis champion. He was born on 26 February 1976 in Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica. He is 47 years old as of 2024.
Ky-Mani Marley released his debut album, Like Father Like Son, in 1996, shortly after signing with Shang Records. His discography includes several singles such as The Journey, Many More Roads, Milestone, Radio, and Conversations. In 2001, he earned a Grammy nomination for his album Many More Roads.
11. Damian
- Full name: Damian Robert Nesta "Jr. Gong" Marley
- Date of birth: 21 July 1978
- Age: 45 years (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
- Mother: Cindy Breakspeare
- Profession: Deejay, rapper, singer, songwriter
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook
Damian is a Jamaican DJ, singer, lyricist and rapper. He was born on 21 July 1978, to Bob and the jazz singer Cindy Breakspeare. Damian embarked on his musical journey at the age of 13 alongside a band named the Shephards.
In 1996, he made his debut in the music scene with the album Mr. Marley, released under his family's Tuff Gong label. His fourth solo album, Stony Hill, was released in August 2016 and won Best Reggae Album at the 2017 Grammys. Damian has won four Grammy Awards throughout his career.
How many biological children did Bob Marley have?
Bob had nine known biological kids: seven sons, Damian, Ziggy, Stephen, Rohan, Ky-Mani, Julian and Robert Marley and two daughters, Karen and Cedella.
Who is the richest of Bob Marley's kids?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Damian Marley is the richest of Bob's kids, with an estimated net worth of $20 million.
Which one of the Marley kids died?
Jo Mersa, the grandson of Bob Marley and the son of Stephen Marley succumbed to acute asthma exacerbation on 27 December 2022 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States.
How old was Bob Marley when he had his first child?
The late singer was 22 years old when he welcomed his first child, a daughter, Cedella Marley Minto. Cedella was born on 23 August 1967.
How many biological sons did Bob Marley have?
Bob had six biological sons: Damian, Ziggy, Stephen, Rohan, Ky-Mani, Julian and Robert Marley.
Bob Marley is a reggae music icon who popularised the genre worldwide and inspired a new biopic. Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36, leaving at least 11 children behind. Some of Bob's children and grandchildren have followed in his footsteps, and all of them continue to protect the Marley legacy.
READ ALSO: DaBaby's net worth & earnings: How rich is the rapper today?
Briefly.co.za published about DaBaby's net worth and earnings. DaBaby has been making music since 2014. His rise to mainstream prominence came in 2019 when he released his debut album, Baby on Baby, which was certified platinum.
Music is Dababy’s primary source of income, including music streams, record sales, and concert tours. As of 2024, the rapper has sold more than 3 million records in the United States and over 80,000 in Canada. What is DaBaby's net worth in 2024?
Source: Briefly News