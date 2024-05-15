Bob Marley's children: Meet the Reggae legend's 11 kids

Robert Nesta Marley OM, popularly known as Bob Marley, was a Jamaican reggae singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Marley's music often conveyed love, unity, and social justice, earning him international acclaim and a lasting legacy. His famous songs include No Woman, No Cry, Redemption Song, One Love, and Buffalo Soldier. Who are Bob Marley's children?

Source: Getty Images

Bob Marley was one of the most famous reggae singers in the world. He was born on 6 February 1945 in Nine Mile, Jamaica, and passed away on 11 May 1981 from malignant melanoma cancer. However, his legacy continues through his music, eleven children, and grandchildren.

Bob Marley's profile summary

Full name Robert Nesta Marley OM Gender Male Date of birth 6 February 1945 Date of death 11 May 1981 Age at the time of death 36 Zodiac Taurus Place of birth Nine Mile, Jamaica Place of death Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Jamaican Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Rastafarian Mother Cedella Booke Father Norval Sinclair Marley Relationship status Married Wife Rita Marley Children 11 Profession Singer, musician, songwriter

Who are Bob Marley’s children?

Bob Marley had eleven kids. He had three children, Cedella, Ziggy and Stephen, whom he shared with his wife, Rita Marley, and adopted her daughters Sharon and Stephanie from other relationships.

The late singer also had other children, Robbie, Rohan, Karen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian, from different mothers. Discover Bob Marley’s children in order and some insight into their lives below.

1. Sharon

Bob Marley's daughter, Sharon Marley. Photo: @iamsharonmarley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Sharon Marley Pendergast

Sharon Marley Pendergast Date of birth : 23 November 1964

: 23 November 1964 Age: 59 years (as of 2024)

59 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kingston, Jamaica

: Kingston, Jamaica Profession : Singer, songwriter, dancer, curator

: Singer, songwriter, dancer, curator Mother : Rita Marley

: Rita Marley Social media: Instagram

Sharon is a Jamaican singer, dancer, and curator. She is the eldest daughter of Rita Marley and was adopted by Bob Marley when the two tied the knot. Sharon was born on 23 November 1964 in Kingston, Jamaica. She is 59 years old as of 2024.

Sharon embarked on her music journey when she was 12 and co-founded the band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers in 1979 alongside three of her siblings. Together, they have earned three Grammy awards. Additionally, Sharon established the Total Care Learning Centre and has been a staunch supporter of Montessori-style education. She is married and is the mother of four children.

2. Cedella

Musicians Skip and Cedella Marley at SiriusXM Studios on 31 August 2015 in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Cedella Marley Minto

: Cedella Marley Minto Date of birth : 23 August 1967

: 23 August 1967 Age : 56 years (as of 2024)

: 56 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kingston, Jamaica

: Kingston, Jamaica Mother : Rita Marley

: Rita Marley Profession : Singer

: Singer Social media: Instagram

Cedella is a Jamaican singer. She is Bob Marley’s oldest child with Rita Marley. She was born on 23 August 1967 in Kingston, Jamaica. Cedella was in the group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, along with her sister and brothers.

In addition to her singing career, the artist is involved in fashion design, having collaborated with renowned brands like Puma and others. She is the mother of Skip Marley Minto, who is also a singer.

3. Ziggy

Ziggy Marley at SiriusXM Studios on 14 February 2024 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley

: David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley Date of birth : 17 October 1968

: 17 October 1968 Age : 55 years (as of 2024)

: 55 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kingston, Jamaica

: Kingston, Jamaica Mother : Rita Marley

: Rita Marley Profession : Singer-songwriter, music producer, voice actor

: Singer-songwriter, music producer, voice actor Social media: Instagram, Facebook

David Nesta is a Jamaican singer-songwriter, musician, actor and philanthropist. He is the son of Bob and Rita Marley. Like his siblings, he was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. David led the family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers until 2002. With the band, he released eight studio albums.

Ziggy has independently released eight studio albums under his own label, Tuff Gong Worldwide. With eight Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award to his name, he has achieved significant recognition. He is married to Orly Agai, an Israeli woman of Iranian-Jewish descent, and they have four children.

4. Stephen

Stephen Marley performs during the "Blazed & Confused Tour" at Shoreline Amphitheatre on 24 July 2009 in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stephen Robert Nesta Marley

: Stephen Robert Nesta Marley Date of birth : 20 April 1972

: 20 April 1972 Age : 52 years (as of 2024)

: 52 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Wilmington, Delaware, United States

: Wilmington, Delaware, United States Mother : Rita

: Rita Profession : Musician, singer, record producer

: Musician, singer, record producer Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Stephen is a musician, singer and record producer. He is the second eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley. He was born on 20 April 1972 in Wilmington, Delaware, United States.

Stephen Robert Nesta started singing at the young age of 7 within his family's musical ensemble. He has ventured into music production, working with notable artists like Damian Marley, Guru, and Chuck D. He is an eight times Grammy Award winner. He has fathered fifteen children with various partners.

5. Robert

Robert Marley at the Los Angeles premiere of "Marley" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on 17 April 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert "Robbie" Marley

Robert "Robbie" Marley Date of birth : 16 May 1972

: 16 May 1972 Age : 51 years (as of 2024)

: 51 years (as of 2024) Mother: Pat Williams

Robbie Marley was born on 16 May 1972 to Bob and Pat Williams. He is 51 years old as of this writing and will turn 52 on 16 May. Robert has maintained a low profile, but he talked with the Collider in 2012 about his father, describing him as "quiet, patient, strict".

6. Rohan

Rohan Marley at Smile Design Gallery Benefit Auction at Smile Design Manhattan on 25 June 2013 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rohan Anthony Marley

: Rohan Anthony Marley Date of birth : 19 May 1972

: 19 May 1972 Age : 51 years (as of 2024)

: 51 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kingston, Jamaica

: Kingston, Jamaica Mother : Janet Hunt.

: Janet Hunt. Profession : Entrepreneur, former football player

: Entrepreneur, former football player Social media: Instagram, , Facebook

Rohan is a Jamaican entrepreneur and former football player. He was born on 19 May 1972 to Bob and Janet Hunt. Rohan is a former college football player and co-founder of Marley Coffee, an enterprise focused on organic coffee cultivation and sustainable farming practices in Jamaica's Blue Mountains.

Rohan has seven children. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Rohan said that his father instilled in him a desire to make the world better for those who would come after him.

You don't want to do things just for you ... My father did not do that. If it's positive, we can do it. When you have more, you can do more. That's sustainability, that's my father: There's no limitations. When I stop, it should be greater than I. The ones that come after I should be greater than I.

7. Karen

Karen Marley at SiriusXM Studios on 12 June 2014 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Karen Marley

: Karen Marley Date of birth : 1973

: 1973 Age : 51 years (as of 2024)

: 51 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: England, United Kingdom

England, United Kingdom Profession : Fashion designer

: Fashion designer Mother: Janet Bowen

Karen Marley is the daughter of Bob and Janet Bowen. She was born in 1973 in England, United Kingdom. Initially raised by her great-grandparents in Jamaica, she later lived with Rita Marley. A fashion designer, Karen has adeptly kept her personal life private.

In March 2022, she opened her business, By Karen Marley. It is an online boutique featuring culturally inspired designs.

8. Stephanie

Stephanie Takyi at the UK Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the BFI Southbank NFT1 on 30 January 2024, in London, England. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stephanie Marley

: Stephanie Marley Date of birt h: 17 August 1974

h: 17 August 1974 Age : 49 years (as of 2024)

: 49 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kingston, Jamaica

: Kingston, Jamaica Mother : Rita

: Rita Profession: Model, businessperson

Stephanie Marley was born to Rita and a man named Ital on 17 August 1974 and was later adopted by Bob Marley. She pursued her education at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Stephanie played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Marley Resort & Spa in Nassau, Bahamas, where she collaborated with her sister Cedella to craft the hotel's interior design. In 2013, she launched a modelling and talent agency called B'uniqk. She also served as the director of the Rita Marley Foundation after years of working in her dad's organisations.

9. Julian

Julian Marley at The Home Depot Backyard in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Julian Ricardo Marley

: Julian Ricardo Marley Date of birth : 4 June 1975

: 4 June 1975 Age: 48 years (as of 2024)

48 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : London, England

: London, England Mother : Lucy Pounder

: Lucy Pounder Profession : Musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, philanthropist

: Musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, philanthropist Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Julian Ricardo Marley, a British-Jamaican reggae artist, songwriter, producer, and humanitarian, was born on 4 June 1975, in London, England, to reggae legend Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder. He is 48 years old as of 2024.

In 1996, Julian released his debut album, Lion in the Morning. He has since produced several hit tracks including A Time & Place, Awake, and As I Am. In 2024, he received the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for his collaboration with Antaeus on Colors of Royal (2023).

10. Ky-Mani

Ky-Mani Marley performs during 14th Annual New York African Film Festival Screening of Africa Unite. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ky-Mani Marley

: Ky-Mani Marley Date of birth : 26 February 1976

: 26 February 1976 Age : 48 years (as of 2024)

: 48 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica

: Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica Mother : Anita Belnavis

: Anita Belnavis Profession : Singer

: Singer Social media: Instagram

Ky-Mani is the son and only child of Bob Marley and Anita Belnavis, a Jamaican table tennis champion. He was born on 26 February 1976 in Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica. He is 47 years old as of 2024.

Ky-Mani Marley released his debut album, Like Father Like Son, in 1996, shortly after signing with Shang Records. His discography includes several singles such as The Journey, Many More Roads, Milestone, Radio, and Conversations. In 2001, he earned a Grammy nomination for his album Many More Roads.

11. Damian

Damian Marley at the press conference for the upcoming KAYA FEST at Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas on 12 March 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Damian Robert Nesta "Jr. Gong" Marley

: Damian Robert Nesta "Jr. Gong" Marley Date of birth : 21 July 1978

: 21 July 1978 Age : 45 years (as of 2024)

: 45 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Kingston, Jamaica

: Kingston, Jamaica Mother : Cindy Breakspeare

: Cindy Breakspeare Profession : Deejay, rapper, singer, songwriter

: Deejay, rapper, singer, songwriter Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Damian is a Jamaican DJ, singer, lyricist and rapper. He was born on 21 July 1978, to Bob and the jazz singer Cindy Breakspeare. Damian embarked on his musical journey at the age of 13 alongside a band named the Shephards.

In 1996, he made his debut in the music scene with the album Mr. Marley, released under his family's Tuff Gong label. His fourth solo album, Stony Hill, was released in August 2016 and won Best Reggae Album at the 2017 Grammys. Damian has won four Grammy Awards throughout his career.

How many biological children did Bob Marley have?

Bob had nine known biological kids: seven sons, Damian, Ziggy, Stephen, Rohan, Ky-Mani, Julian and Robert Marley and two daughters, Karen and Cedella.

Who is the richest of Bob Marley's kids?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Damian Marley is the richest of Bob's kids, with an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Which one of the Marley kids died?

Jo Mersa, the grandson of Bob Marley and the son of Stephen Marley succumbed to acute asthma exacerbation on 27 December 2022 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States.

How old was Bob Marley when he had his first child?

The late singer was 22 years old when he welcomed his first child, a daughter, Cedella Marley Minto. Cedella was born on 23 August 1967.

How many biological sons did Bob Marley have?

Bob had six biological sons: Damian, Ziggy, Stephen, Rohan, Ky-Mani, Julian and Robert Marley.

Bob Marley is a reggae music icon who popularised the genre worldwide and inspired a new biopic. Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36, leaving at least 11 children behind. Some of Bob's children and grandchildren have followed in his footsteps, and all of them continue to protect the Marley legacy.

Source: Briefly News