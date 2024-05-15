Global site navigation

Bob Marley's children: Meet the Reggae legend's 11 kids
Celebrity biographies

Bob Marley's children: Meet the Reggae legend's 11 kids

by  Rodah Mogeni

Robert Nesta Marley OM, popularly known as Bob Marley, was a Jamaican reggae singer, guitarist, and songwriter. Marley's music often conveyed love, unity, and social justice, earning him international acclaim and a lasting legacy. His famous songs include No Woman, No Cry, Redemption Song, One Love, and Buffalo Soldier. Who are Bob Marley's children?

Bob Marley’s kids, Karen (L), Ziggy (C) and Stephen (R).
Bob Marley's children, Karen (L), Ziggy (C) and Stephen (R). Photo: Beck Starr, Rich Polk, Bennett Raglin (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Bob Marley was one of the most famous reggae singers in the world. He was born on 6 February 1945 in Nine Mile, Jamaica, and passed away on 11 May 1981 from malignant melanoma cancer. However, his legacy continues through his music, eleven children, and grandchildren.

Bob Marley's profile summary

Full nameRobert Nesta Marley OM
GenderMale
Date of birth6 February 1945
Date of death11 May 1981
Age at the time of death36
ZodiacTaurus
Place of birthNine Mile, Jamaica
Place of deathJackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Florida, United States
NationalityJamaican
EthnicityMixed
SexualityStraight
ReligionRastafarian
MotherCedella Booke
FatherNorval Sinclair Marley
Relationship statusMarried
WifeRita Marley
Children11
ProfessionSinger, musician, songwriter

Read also

Who is Joshua Pete? Megan Thee Stallion’s true story

Who are Bob Marley’s children?

Bob Marley had eleven kids. He had three children, Cedella, Ziggy and Stephen, whom he shared with his wife, Rita Marley, and adopted her daughters Sharon and Stephanie from other relationships.

The late singer also had other children, Robbie, Rohan, Karen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian, from different mothers. Discover Bob Marley’s children in order and some insight into their lives below.

1. Sharon

Bob Marley's daughter, Sharon Marley
Bob Marley's daughter, Sharon Marley. Photo: @iamsharonmarley on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Sharon Marley Pendergast
  • Date of birth: 23 November 1964
  • Age: 59 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
  • Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, curator
  • Mother: Rita Marley
  • Social media: Instagram

Sharon is a Jamaican singer, dancer, and curator. She is the eldest daughter of Rita Marley and was adopted by Bob Marley when the two tied the knot. Sharon was born on 23 November 1964 in Kingston, Jamaica. She is 59 years old as of 2024.

Read also

R. Kelly's net worth today: the R&B icon's financial fallout

Sharon embarked on her music journey when she was 12 and co-founded the band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers in 1979 alongside three of her siblings. Together, they have earned three Grammy awards. Additionally, Sharon established the Total Care Learning Centre and has been a staunch supporter of Montessori-style education. She is married and is the mother of four children.

2. Cedella

Skip and Cedella Marley at SiriusXM Studios in New York City.
Musicians Skip and Cedella Marley at SiriusXM Studios on 31 August 2015 in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Cedella Marley Minto
  • Date of birth: 23 August 1967
  • Age: 56 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
  • Mother: Rita Marley
  • Profession: Singer
  • Social media: Instagram

Cedella is a Jamaican singer. She is Bob Marley’s oldest child with Rita Marley. She was born on 23 August 1967 in Kingston, Jamaica. Cedella was in the group Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, along with her sister and brothers.

In addition to her singing career, the artist is involved in fashion design, having collaborated with renowned brands like Puma and others. She is the mother of Skip Marley Minto, who is also a singer.

Read also

Willie Nelson's net worth and other details about his personal life

3. Ziggy

Bob Marley’s son, Ziggy Marley at SiriusXM Studios in New York City.
Ziggy Marley at SiriusXM Studios on 14 February 2024 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley
  • Date of birth: 17 October 1968
  • Age: 55 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
  • Mother: Rita Marley
  • Profession: Singer-songwriter, music producer, voice actor
  • Social media: Instagram, Facebook

David Nesta is a Jamaican singer-songwriter, musician, actor and philanthropist. He is the son of Bob and Rita Marley. Like his siblings, he was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica. David led the family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers until 2002. With the band, he released eight studio albums.

Ziggy has independently released eight studio albums under his own label, Tuff Gong Worldwide. With eight Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award to his name, he has achieved significant recognition. He is married to Orly Agai, an Israeli woman of Iranian-Jewish descent, and they have four children.

Read also

Marjorie Harvey's ex-husbands: Who has Steve Harvey's wife dated before?

4. Stephen

Stephen Marley at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
Stephen Marley performs during the "Blazed & Confused Tour" at Shoreline Amphitheatre on 24 July 2009 in Mountain View, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Stephen Robert Nesta Marley
  • Date of birth: 20 April 1972
  • Age: 52 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Wilmington, Delaware, United States
  • Mother: Rita
  • Profession: Musician, singer, record producer
  • Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Stephen is a musician, singer and record producer. He is the second eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley. He was born on 20 April 1972 in Wilmington, Delaware, United States.

Stephen Robert Nesta started singing at the young age of 7 within his family's musical ensemble. He has ventured into music production, working with notable artists like Damian Marley, Guru, and Chuck D. He is an eight times Grammy Award winner. He has fathered fifteen children with various partners.

5. Robert

Robert Marley at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on 17 April 2012 in Hollywood, California.
Robert Marley at the Los Angeles premiere of "Marley" at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on 17 April 2012 in Hollywood, California. Photo: JB Lacroix
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Robert "Robbie" Marley
  • Date of birth: 16 May 1972
  • Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
  • Mother: Pat Williams

Read also

Who are Tori Kelly's parents? Meet Allwyn and Laura Kelly

Robbie Marley was born on 16 May 1972 to Bob and Pat Williams. He is 51 years old as of this writing and will turn 52 on 16 May. Robert has maintained a low profile, but he talked with the Collider in 2012 about his father, describing him as "quiet, patient, strict".

6. Rohan

Rohan Marley at Smile Design Manhattan in New York City.
Rohan Marley at Smile Design Gallery Benefit Auction at Smile Design Manhattan on 25 June 2013 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rohan Anthony Marley
  • Date of birth: 19 May 1972
  • Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
  • Mother: Janet Hunt.
  • Profession: Entrepreneur, former football player
  • Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

Rohan is a Jamaican entrepreneur and former football player. He was born on 19 May 1972 to Bob and Janet Hunt. Rohan is a former college football player and co-founder of Marley Coffee, an enterprise focused on organic coffee cultivation and sustainable farming practices in Jamaica's Blue Mountains.

Read also

Gerald McRaney's spouse, Delta Burke, is a talented actress

Rohan has seven children. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Rohan said that his father instilled in him a desire to make the world better for those who would come after him.

You don't want to do things just for you ... My father did not do that. If it's positive, we can do it. When you have more, you can do more. That's sustainability, that's my father: There's no limitations. When I stop, it should be greater than I. The ones that come after I should be greater than I.

7. Karen

Bob Marley’s daughter, Karen Marley at SiriusXM Studios in New York City.
Karen Marley at SiriusXM Studios on 12 June 2014 in New York City. Photo: Rob Kim
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Karen Marley
  • Date of birth: 1973
  • Age: 51 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: England, United Kingdom
  • Profession: Fashion designer
  • Mother: Janet Bowen

Karen Marley is the daughter of Bob and Janet Bowen. She was born in 1973 in England, United Kingdom. Initially raised by her great-grandparents in Jamaica, she later lived with Rita Marley. A fashion designer, Karen has adeptly kept her personal life private.

Read also

Elyn Diamond's bio: Meet Neil Diamond's youngest daughter

In March 2022, she opened her business, By Karen Marley. It is an online boutique featuring culturally inspired designs.

8. Stephanie

Stephanie Takyi at the BFI Southbank NFT1 in London, England.
Stephanie Takyi at the UK Premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" at the BFI Southbank NFT1 on 30 January 2024, in London, England. Photo: Dominic Lipinski
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Stephanie Marley
  • Date of birth: 17 August 1974
  • Age: 49 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
  • Mother: Rita
  • Profession: Model, businessperson

Stephanie Marley was born to Rita and a man named Ital on 17 August 1974 and was later adopted by Bob Marley. She pursued her education at the University of Western Ontario in Canada, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Stephanie played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Marley Resort & Spa in Nassau, Bahamas, where she collaborated with her sister Cedella to craft the hotel's interior design. In 2013, she launched a modelling and talent agency called B'uniqk. She also served as the director of the Rita Marley Foundation after years of working in her dad's organisations.

Read also

Age, parents, wife and career of Zion David Marley, Bob Marley's grandson

9. Julian

Julian Marley at The Home Depot Backyard in Atlanta, Georgia.
Julian Marley at The Home Depot Backyard in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Julian Ricardo Marley
  • Date of birth: 4 June 1975
  • Age: 48 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: London, England
  • Mother: Lucy Pounder
  • Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, philanthropist
  • Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Julian Ricardo Marley, a British-Jamaican reggae artist, songwriter, producer, and humanitarian, was born on 4 June 1975, in London, England, to reggae legend Bob Marley and Lucy Pounder. He is 48 years old as of 2024.

In 1996, Julian released his debut album, Lion in the Morning. He has since produced several hit tracks including A Time & Place, Awake, and As I Am. In 2024, he received the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for his collaboration with Antaeus on Colors of Royal (2023).

10. Ky-Mani

Bob Marley's son, Ky-Mani during 14th Annual New York African Film Festival Screening of Africa Unite.
Ky-Mani Marley performs during 14th Annual New York African Film Festival Screening of Africa Unite. Photo: Jim Spellman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ky-Mani Marley
  • Date of birth: 26 February 1976
  • Age: 48 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica
  • Mother: Anita Belnavis
  • Profession: Singer
  • Social media: Instagram

Read also

What happened to Brenda Harvey-Richie, Lionel Richie's wife, after the divorce?

Ky-Mani is the son and only child of Bob Marley and Anita Belnavis, a Jamaican table tennis champion. He was born on 26 February 1976 in Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica. He is 47 years old as of 2024.

Ky-Mani Marley released his debut album, Like Father Like Son, in 1996, shortly after signing with Shang Records. His discography includes several singles such as The Journey, Many More Roads, Milestone, Radio, and Conversations. In 2001, he earned a Grammy nomination for his album Many More Roads.

11. Damian

Damian Marley at Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas in West Hollywood, California.
Damian Marley at the press conference for the upcoming KAYA FEST at Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas on 12 March 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Damian Robert Nesta "Jr. Gong" Marley
  • Date of birth: 21 July 1978
  • Age: 45 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
  • Mother: Cindy Breakspeare
  • Profession: Deejay, rapper, singer, songwriter
  • Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Damian is a Jamaican DJ, singer, lyricist and rapper. He was born on 21 July 1978, to Bob and the jazz singer Cindy Breakspeare. Damian embarked on his musical journey at the age of 13 alongside a band named the Shephards.

Read also

Who is Bodhi Ransom Green? Everything about Megan Fox's son

In 1996, he made his debut in the music scene with the album Mr. Marley, released under his family's Tuff Gong label. His fourth solo album, Stony Hill, was released in August 2016 and won Best Reggae Album at the 2017 Grammys. Damian has won four Grammy Awards throughout his career.

How many biological children did Bob Marley have?

Bob had nine known biological kids: seven sons, Damian, Ziggy, Stephen, Rohan, Ky-Mani, Julian and Robert Marley and two daughters, Karen and Cedella.

Who is the richest of Bob Marley's kids?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Damian Marley is the richest of Bob's kids, with an estimated net worth of $20 million.

Which one of the Marley kids died?

Jo Mersa, the grandson of Bob Marley and the son of Stephen Marley succumbed to acute asthma exacerbation on 27 December 2022 in Miami-Dade County, Florida, United States.

Read also

The untold truth of Jason Simpson: What happened to O.J. Simpson's oldest son?

How old was Bob Marley when he had his first child?

The late singer was 22 years old when he welcomed his first child, a daughter, Cedella Marley Minto. Cedella was born on 23 August 1967.

How many biological sons did Bob Marley have?

Bob had six biological sons: Damian, Ziggy, Stephen, Rohan, Ky-Mani, Julian and Robert Marley.

Bob Marley is a reggae music icon who popularised the genre worldwide and inspired a new biopic. Marley died in 1981 at the age of 36, leaving at least 11 children behind. Some of Bob's children and grandchildren have followed in his footsteps, and all of them continue to protect the Marley legacy.

READ ALSO: DaBaby's net worth & earnings: How rich is the rapper today?

Briefly.co.za published about DaBaby's net worth and earnings. DaBaby has been making music since 2014. His rise to mainstream prominence came in 2019 when he released his debut album, Baby on Baby, which was certified platinum.

Music is Dababy’s primary source of income, including music streams, record sales, and concert tours. As of 2024, the rapper has sold more than 3 million records in the United States and over 80,000 in Canada. What is DaBaby's net worth in 2024?

Source: Briefly News

Hot:
Online view pixel