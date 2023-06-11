Who is Bodhi Ransom Green? Everything about Megan Fox's son

Bodhi Ransom Green is an American celebrity child best known as Megan Fox's son with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Megan Fox, a renowned on-screen star, is the recipient of two Scream and four Teen Choice Awards. On the other hand, Brian is an actor, rapper and television personality famously known for starring in Beverly Hills, Anger Management, Freddie and Wedding Band.

Bodhi Ransom Green has three siblings. Photo: @babiesofcelebs, @_celeb_babies_kids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While Megan has been an open book in many aspects of her life, she is particularly secretive about her children. This is what we know about Bodhi Ransom Green so far.

Bodhi Ransom Green's profile summary and bio

Full name Bodhi Ransom Green Nickname Bodhi Gender Male Date of birth 12 February 2014 Age 9 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'1" Height in centimetres 124 Weight in kilograms 30 Weight in pounds 66 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Single Parents Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Siblings Noah Shannon, Journey River and Kassius Lijah Marcil Green Famous for Being a celebrity child

How old is Bodhi Ransom Green?

Ransom is still young and has yet to establish a career. Photo: @itsdailymegandenisefox, @_celeb_babies_kids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bodhi Ransom Green (aged 9 as of 2023) was born on 12 February 2014 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Bodhi Ransom Green's parents

Ransom's parents, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, met in 2014 on the set of Hope & Faith. At the time, he was 30, and she was 18. They became engaged in 2016 but broke off their engagement in 2019. However, in June 2019, the pair announced their second engagement, and, several days later, they exchanged nuptials.

After announcing their separation twice, the ex-couple finalized their divorce on 15 October 2021. Brian moved on to date Australian dancer Sharna Burgess while Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, a renowned singer.

Who are Bodhi Ransom Green's siblings?

The celebrity son has three siblings. His oldest brother, Noah Shannon, was born on 27 September 2012, while his younger brother, Journey River, was born on 4 August 2016. Additionally, Bodhi has a half-brother, Kassius, from his father's previous relationship.

Bodhi Ransom Green's zodiac sign is Aquarius. Photo: @_celebritykids_, @_celeb_babies_kids on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Megan Fox see her kids?

The American rapper has often been accused of not being a present mother. This is because she is rarely seen outside with her kids. However, during an interview, Megan attributed this to her busy schedule.

Professional career

Ransom is still young and has yet to establish a career. However, his parents are household names in the entertainment industry.

Megan Fox (Mother)

Fox made her career debut in the family film Holiday in the Sun (2001). Some of her other acting credits include:

Two and a Half Men (2004)

(2004) Transformers (2007)

(2007) Saturday Night Live (2009)

(2009) Passion Play (2010)

(2010) Robot Chicken (2011)

(2011) New Girl (2016-2017)

(2016-2017) Above the Shadows (2019)

(2019) Rogue (2020)

(2020) Till Death (2021)

(2021) Taurus (2022)

Megan Fox at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Brian Austin Green (Father)

Brian has starred in numerous films with a career spanning over three decades. They include:

Film Year The Canterville Ghost 1985 Her Costly Affair 1996 Ronnie 2002 Domino 2005 Cross 2010 Cross Wars 2017 Guardian Angel 2018 Kid 90 2021 Last the Night 2022 The Night They Came Home 2023

Bodhi Ransom Green's net worth

How rich is Megan Fox? Bodhi still lives under the wealth and affluence of his parents. His mother, Megan, has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2023.

Brian Austin Green at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Conversely, his father's net worth is allegedly $10 million. The duo's primary source of income is their successful acting careers.

With such genes, it will not be surprising if Bodhi Ransom Green takes up an acting career. But, for now, his parents prefer keeping him away from the limelight.

READ ALSO: Where is Jamar Jakes? The inside story of T.D. Jakes' son

Briefly published intriguing facts about Jamar Jakes, an American celebrity son. Jamar is famous for being the eldest child of renowned author T.D. Jakes and his wife, Serita Jakes. T.D. Jakes is undoubtedly one of the most influential preachers in the world.

T.D. owns a Dallas-based megachurch, The Potter's House, and continues to spread the Gospel of Christ worldwide. In the mid-2000s, T.D. Jakes's son gave his parents a scare when he suffered several heart attacks.

Source: Briefly News