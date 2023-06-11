Who is Bodhi Ransom Green? Everything about Megan Fox's son
Bodhi Ransom Green is an American celebrity child best known as Megan Fox's son with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Megan Fox, a renowned on-screen star, is the recipient of two Scream and four Teen Choice Awards. On the other hand, Brian is an actor, rapper and television personality famously known for starring in Beverly Hills, Anger Management, Freddie and Wedding Band.
While Megan has been an open book in many aspects of her life, she is particularly secretive about her children. This is what we know about Bodhi Ransom Green so far.
Bodhi Ransom Green's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Bodhi Ransom Green
|Nickname
|Bodhi
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|12 February 2014
|Age
|9 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aquarius
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in feet
|4'1"
|Height in centimetres
|124
|Weight in kilograms
|30
|Weight in pounds
|66
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
|Siblings
|Noah Shannon, Journey River and Kassius Lijah Marcil Green
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity child
How old is Bodhi Ransom Green?
Bodhi Ransom Green (aged 9 as of 2023) was born on 12 February 2014 in Los Angeles, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.
Bodhi Ransom Green's parents
Ransom's parents, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, met in 2014 on the set of Hope & Faith. At the time, he was 30, and she was 18. They became engaged in 2016 but broke off their engagement in 2019. However, in June 2019, the pair announced their second engagement, and, several days later, they exchanged nuptials.
After announcing their separation twice, the ex-couple finalized their divorce on 15 October 2021. Brian moved on to date Australian dancer Sharna Burgess while Fox is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, a renowned singer.
Who are Bodhi Ransom Green's siblings?
The celebrity son has three siblings. His oldest brother, Noah Shannon, was born on 27 September 2012, while his younger brother, Journey River, was born on 4 August 2016. Additionally, Bodhi has a half-brother, Kassius, from his father's previous relationship.
Does Megan Fox see her kids?
The American rapper has often been accused of not being a present mother. This is because she is rarely seen outside with her kids. However, during an interview, Megan attributed this to her busy schedule.
Professional career
Ransom is still young and has yet to establish a career. However, his parents are household names in the entertainment industry.
Megan Fox (Mother)
Fox made her career debut in the family film Holiday in the Sun (2001). Some of her other acting credits include:
- Two and a Half Men (2004)
- Transformers (2007)
- Saturday Night Live (2009)
- Passion Play (2010)
- Robot Chicken (2011)
- New Girl (2016-2017)
- Above the Shadows (2019)
- Rogue (2020)
- Till Death (2021)
- Taurus (2022)
Brian Austin Green (Father)
Brian has starred in numerous films with a career spanning over three decades. They include:
|Film
|Year
|The Canterville Ghost
|1985
|Her Costly Affair
|1996
|Ronnie
|2002
|Domino
|2005
|Cross
|2010
|Cross Wars
|2017
|Guardian Angel
|2018
|Kid 90
|2021
|Last the Night
|2022
|The Night They Came Home
|2023
Bodhi Ransom Green's net worth
How rich is Megan Fox? Bodhi still lives under the wealth and affluence of his parents. His mother, Megan, has an estimated net worth of $8 million in 2023.
Conversely, his father's net worth is allegedly $10 million. The duo's primary source of income is their successful acting careers.
With such genes, it will not be surprising if Bodhi Ransom Green takes up an acting career. But, for now, his parents prefer keeping him away from the limelight.
