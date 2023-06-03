What gender is Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck (Ben Affleck's daughter)?
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth is a celebrity child in Hollywood. She is the middle child of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. However, in 2022, Jennifer Lopez became her stepmother. Nevertheless, the new family is not the only recent change in her life.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck started dating after starring in the film Daredevil. They married in 2005 and had three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. They split up 10 years later. Below is a look at their middle child's life.
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck's profile and bio summary
|Full name
|Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck
|Date of birth
|6 January 2009
|Age
|14 years old (as of June 2023)
|Birth sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Ethnicity
|Caucasian
|Height
|4'8''
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Brunette
|Gender
|Non-binary
|Orientation
|Not specified
|Parents
|Jennifer GarnerBen Affleck
|Step-parent
|Jennifer Lopez
|Siblings
|VioletSamuel
|Stepsiblings
|Emme Maribel MuñizMaximilian David Muñiz
|Known for
|Being Jennifer Garner and Ben's child
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck's age
The celebrity child was born on 6 January 2009 in Los Angeles, California, USA. They are 14 years old as of June 2023, and their zodiac sign is Capricorn.
Who are the parents of Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck?
Their parents are Golden Globe-winning actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. They married in June 2005 but announced their separation in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018.
Jennifer Garner
The 51-year-old actress was a household name when she portrayed the character of CIA Agent Sydney Bristow in the television series Alias. She received four Golden Globe nominations and won one for her performance on the show.
On the big screen, she is known for her roles in Daredevil, Elektra, Peppermint and 13 Going on 30.
Ben
The Batman vs Superman actor is known for his work on and behind the screen. In 1997, he and Matt Damon wrote the award-winning film Good Will Hunting. They both won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
The movie titles he has been linked to include Gone Girl, Armaggedon, and Changing Lanes. He also directed and starred in The Town and Argo.
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck's gender
According to reports, she is non-binary and prefer using the pronouns they/them/their. Fans believe the close relationship with her new stepsibling, Emme Muñiz, helped Seraphina embrace being non-binary.
Emme also identifies as non-binary and the usage of them/their/they pronouns. In June 2022, Jennifer Lopez introduced her child to perform on stage with her using gender-neutral pronouns.
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck's height
The celebrity child is 4 feet and 8 inches tall (142 centimetres). She has brunette-coloured hair and brown eyes.
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck's net worth
She does not have any known assets or a career at present. However, her parents have accumulated considerable wealth throughout their careers. Ben has a reported net worth of $150 million, while Jennifer Garner's net worth is $80 million.
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck's haircut
In 2022, she parted ways with the long locks she was known for and opted for a shorter look. Garner and her child were photographed while running errands, debuting the new look.
Ben Affleck's daughter Seraphina dresses like a boy
Over the years, Ben's daughter has opted for a more gender-neutral look. She has been sporting oversized t-shirts, Vans sneakers, mix-matched socks and colourful hats. Some speculate the change in style was inspired by Seraphina's identifying as non-binary.
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Emme Muñiz
It seems Jennifer and Ben's daughters have embraced their blended family effortlessly and created a bond. The two are often photographed hanging out and holding hands. They also seem to share the same quirky fashion sense.
Does Ben Affleck have 3 daughters?
He has two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, from his marriage to Garner. Emme Muñiz became his stepdaughter after he married Jennifer Lopez.
Who was Jennifer Garner married to before Ben Affleck?
Garner was married to Scandal actor Scott Foley. They met on the set of Felicity and got married in 2000. Their marriage did not last very long, as they called it quits in 2004.
Seraphina Rose Elizabeth is the second child of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. They are non-binary and use the pronouns them/they/their. They have also created a close relationship with stepsister Emme Muñiz, who is also non-binary.
READ ALSO: The biography of George Virginia Morgan, Jeffrey Dean's daughter
Briefly.co.za published the biography of George Virginia Morgan. Her parents are Supernatural star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Grey's Anatomy actress Hilarie Burton.
The 5-year-old is a celebrity child thanks to the notoriety of her parents. Jeffrey has appeared in 25 feature films and recently bid farewell to his character Negan on the long-running zombie series The Walking Dead. What is known about his daughter?
Source: Briefly News