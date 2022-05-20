Jennifer Lopez, better known as Jenny from the block or J.Lo, always makes her way to the top. Thanks to her success, people want to pay her stacks of money to star in movies, judge reality shows, perform on tour, or grace their events. So what is Jennifer Lopez's net worth in 2022? Find out here!

Jennifer Lopez has gone from Jenny from the block to Jenny to the bank throughout the years. So what is her worth? Get to know of Jennifer Lopez's net worth here. Photo: Rick Rowell

Sparkle, sizzle, and then disappear. That is the tragic story of most careers in the entertainment industry. But not for J.Lo. She has bagged a boatload of money and continues to rake it in as more money-making opportunities come her way. So, how is J.Lo so rich? Get to learn of her success story in this read as we unveil Jennifer Lopez's net worth in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez's profile

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez

Nickname: J.Lo, Jenny from the block

Date of birth: 24th July 1969

Place of birth: The Bronx, New York City

Zodiac sign: Leo

Jennifer Lopez's age: 52 years (as of May 2022)

Jennifer Lopez's height: 5' 4" (1.64 m)

Weight: 120 pounds

Profession: Singer, Actress, Record and TV Producer, Fashion Designer, Dancer, Presenter, Entrepreneur, Songwriter

Genre: Pop, Latin, R&B, dance, hip-hop

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Puerto Rican

Parents: David Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez

Sisters: Lynda and Leslie Ann

Salary: $40 million per year

Net worth: $400 million

Relationship status: Engaged

Fiancé: Ben Affleck

Ex-husbands: Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez's children: Emme Maribel and Maximilian David

Online presence: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

How much is Jennifer Lopez's net worth?

Jennifer Lopez's net worth has significantly increased over the years, thanks to the many money-bagging opportunities coming her way. Photo: Amy Sussman

Jennifer Lopez has been a household name since the '90s. We have watched her grow from Jenny from the block to Jenny to the bank. So how much is she worth? First, let us look at her income streams to understand her fortune's source better.

Singing career

Lopez started her musical career in 1999 with her debut album, On the 6, which went platinum after two weeks. Since then, she has released numerous albums, including a Spanish-language album.

So how many albums has J.LO released? She has released eight studio albums, three compilation albums, one remix album, and one extended play.

Most of Jennifer Lopez's songs and albums have spent considerable time on the Billboard chart. Her famous and top-charting songs of all time include:

Most of Jennifer Lopez's net worth stems from her successful singing career which dates back to the '90s. Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/WireImage

Let's Get Loud

Love Don't Cost a Thing

If You Had My Love

On The Floor

I'm Real

Ain't It Funny

All I Have

Jenny From the Block

Tours

J.LO has also bagged a fortune from her tours. Most shows of her shows have reportedly sold over one million tickets.

Acting career

A significant part of Jennifer Lopez's net worth also stems from her successful acting career. She has starred in blockbusters like Anaconda, Marry Me, and Selena. Photo: P. Lehman/Future Publishing

J.Lo has starred in some well-grossing blockbusters and shows. For example, she starred in the 2005 movie Monster In Law, which made $23.1 million during its open weekend. Similarly, her film Hustlers bagged $62 million over a short duration since its premiere.

But she has not started earning the massive paychecks now. Instead, she started bagging hefty salaries back in the day for her roles in Anaconda, The Wedding Planner, and Out of Sight.

So how many TV shows has J.Lo been in? The list is endless. Here is an overview of the most famous of Jennifer Lopez's movies and TV shows:

Some of Jennifer Lopez's movies that have made her bag loads of cash include Selena, Maid in Manhattan, Marry Me, Anaconda, and so forth. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Selena

U-Turn

The Cell

Maid in Manhattan

Jersey Girl

Shall We Dance?

What to Expect When You're Expecting

The Boy Next Do o r

o Welcome to My Life

Second Act

Hustlers

Marry Me

Second Chances

Hotel Malibu

Will & Grace

How I Met Your Mother

The Fosters

Shades of Blue

Business ventures

Jennifer Lopez's net worth also attributes from her business ventures, such as her fashion clothing line and fragrance. Photo: Theo Wargo

The celebrity has numerous business ventures. One of them is her designer clothing line, JLO, which she launched in 2003. She also released her first fragrance, Glow by J. Lo, in the same year.

Judging roles

The musical legend has spent several seasons as a guest judge on American Idol. She joined the show in its 10th season and reportedly made $12 million a year as a judge.

She was also a judge on World of Dance, where she earned tons of cash during the last four seasons of the reality show.

Cumulatively, these and other of her investments make her bag $40 million per year. Most of Jennifer Lopez's profiles reveal her net worth is $400 million in 2022.

Jennifer Lopez's bio

Besides music and film, Jennifer Lopez is also a TV and record producer, presenter, and dancer. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

J.Lo is many things: a singer, producer, dancer, actress, mom, and the list goes on. Here are some commonly asked questions about her that can help us get to know her deeper:

How old is Jennifer Lopez?

She was born on 24th July 1969 as Jennifer Lynn Lopez in the Bronx borough of New York City and is 52 years old as of May 2022. Her Puerto Rican parents are Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez.

How many sisters does J.Lo have?

She has two, an older sister named Leslie Ann and a younger one named Lynda.

How many boyfriends has Jennifer Lopez had?

Jennifer Lopez has been in several high profile relationships. She has dated Sean Combs (P.Diddy), Cris Judd, and Ben Affleck. Photo: Raymond Hall

J.LO has been in a couple of high profile relationships. She has dated P. Diddy, Ben Affleck, and backup dancer Casper Smart.

How many fiancés has Jennifer Lopez had?

She has been engaged several times. Her first engagement and marriage was with restaurateur Ojani Noa in 1997. Unfortunately, they divorced a year later.

Years later, she sparked a romantic relationship with her backup dancer Cris Judd whom they met during the shooting of the music video of Love Don't Cost a Thing. They tied the knot in 2001 but divorced in 2003.

The beauty received a 6.10-carat radiant-cut pink diamond ring in 2002 from Ben Affleck. But they never lasted. In 2004, she married Marc Anthony after proposing with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring.

Jennifer Lopez has been engaged before to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Ben Affleck, Mark Anthony, and Alex Rodriguez. Photo: Amy Sussman

They were in 2008 blessed with fraternal twins, a boy and a girl. They divorced in 2011, but their divorce was finalized in 2015. She began dating retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. Unfortunately, they ended their relationship in 2021.

Is Jennifer Lopez in a relationship?

Yes, she is. She is 2021 confirmed rekindling her romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still together?

Yes, they are and are even engaged! Yes, you heard it right. It seems that Jennifer Lopez's spouse to be is her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez has been dating her ex-lover Ben Affleck since early 2022. The two are even engaged. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Who is richer J.Lo or Ben Affleck?

She is more affluent than Ben Affleck (worth $150 million) and her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez (worth $350 million), as her net worth is $400 million.

Jennifer Lopez's net worth in 2022 is $400 million. She has made a fortune from her successful acting, singing, production, and business careers.

