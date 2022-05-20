Jennifer Lopez's net worth, age, children, spouse, dating history, movies, profiles
Jennifer Lopez, better known as Jenny from the block or J.Lo, always makes her way to the top. Thanks to her success, people want to pay her stacks of money to star in movies, judge reality shows, perform on tour, or grace their events. So what is Jennifer Lopez's net worth in 2022? Find out here!
Sparkle, sizzle, and then disappear. That is the tragic story of most careers in the entertainment industry. But not for J.Lo. She has bagged a boatload of money and continues to rake it in as more money-making opportunities come her way. So, how is J.Lo so rich? Get to learn of her success story in this read as we unveil Jennifer Lopez's net worth in 2022.
Jennifer Lopez's profile
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Lopez
- Nickname: J.Lo, Jenny from the block
- Date of birth: 24th July 1969
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York City
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Jennifer Lopez's age: 52 years (as of May 2022)
- Jennifer Lopez's height: 5' 4" (1.64 m)
- Weight: 120 pounds
- Profession: Singer, Actress, Record and TV Producer, Fashion Designer, Dancer, Presenter, Entrepreneur, Songwriter
- Genre: Pop, Latin, R&B, dance, hip-hop
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Puerto Rican
- Parents: David Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez
- Sisters: Lynda and Leslie Ann
- Salary: $40 million per year
- Net worth: $400 million
- Relationship status: Engaged
- Fiancé: Ben Affleck
- Ex-husbands: Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony
- Jennifer Lopez's children: Emme Maribel and Maximilian David
- Online presence: YouTube, Instagram, Twitter
How much is Jennifer Lopez's net worth?
Jennifer Lopez has been a household name since the '90s. We have watched her grow from Jenny from the block to Jenny to the bank. So how much is she worth? First, let us look at her income streams to understand her fortune's source better.
Singing career
Lopez started her musical career in 1999 with her debut album, On the 6, which went platinum after two weeks. Since then, she has released numerous albums, including a Spanish-language album.
So how many albums has J.LO released? She has released eight studio albums, three compilation albums, one remix album, and one extended play.
Most of Jennifer Lopez's songs and albums have spent considerable time on the Billboard chart. Her famous and top-charting songs of all time include:
- Let's Get Loud
- Love Don't Cost a Thing
- If You Had My Love
- On The Floor
- I'm Real
- Ain't It Funny
- All I Have
- Jenny From the Block
Tours
J.LO has also bagged a fortune from her tours. Most shows of her shows have reportedly sold over one million tickets.
Acting career
J.Lo has starred in some well-grossing blockbusters and shows. For example, she starred in the 2005 movie Monster In Law, which made $23.1 million during its open weekend. Similarly, her film Hustlers bagged $62 million over a short duration since its premiere.
But she has not started earning the massive paychecks now. Instead, she started bagging hefty salaries back in the day for her roles in Anaconda, The Wedding Planner, and Out of Sight.
So how many TV shows has J.Lo been in? The list is endless. Here is an overview of the most famous of Jennifer Lopez's movies and TV shows:
- Selena
- U-Turn
- The Cell
- Maid in Manhattan
- Jersey Girl
- Shall We Dance?
- What to Expect When You're Expecting
- The Boy Next Door
- Welcome to My Life
- Second Act
- Hustlers
- Marry Me
- Second Chances
- Hotel Malibu
- Will & Grace
- How I Met Your Mother
- The Fosters
- Shades of Blue
Business ventures
The celebrity has numerous business ventures. One of them is her designer clothing line, JLO, which she launched in 2003. She also released her first fragrance, Glow by J. Lo, in the same year.
Judging roles
The musical legend has spent several seasons as a guest judge on American Idol. She joined the show in its 10th season and reportedly made $12 million a year as a judge.
She was also a judge on World of Dance, where she earned tons of cash during the last four seasons of the reality show.
Cumulatively, these and other of her investments make her bag $40 million per year. Most of Jennifer Lopez's profiles reveal her net worth is $400 million in 2022.
Jennifer Lopez's bio
J.Lo is many things: a singer, producer, dancer, actress, mom, and the list goes on. Here are some commonly asked questions about her that can help us get to know her deeper:
How old is Jennifer Lopez?
She was born on 24th July 1969 as Jennifer Lynn Lopez in the Bronx borough of New York City and is 52 years old as of May 2022. Her Puerto Rican parents are Guadalupe Rodriguez and David Lopez.
How many sisters does J.Lo have?
She has two, an older sister named Leslie Ann and a younger one named Lynda.
How many boyfriends has Jennifer Lopez had?
J.LO has been in a couple of high profile relationships. She has dated P. Diddy, Ben Affleck, and backup dancer Casper Smart.
How many fiancés has Jennifer Lopez had?
She has been engaged several times. Her first engagement and marriage was with restaurateur Ojani Noa in 1997. Unfortunately, they divorced a year later.
Years later, she sparked a romantic relationship with her backup dancer Cris Judd whom they met during the shooting of the music video of Love Don't Cost a Thing. They tied the knot in 2001 but divorced in 2003.
The beauty received a 6.10-carat radiant-cut pink diamond ring in 2002 from Ben Affleck. But they never lasted. In 2004, she married Marc Anthony after proposing with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring.
They were in 2008 blessed with fraternal twins, a boy and a girl. They divorced in 2011, but their divorce was finalized in 2015. She began dating retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. Unfortunately, they ended their relationship in 2021.
Is Jennifer Lopez in a relationship?
Yes, she is. She is 2021 confirmed rekindling her romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.
Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still together?
Yes, they are and are even engaged! Yes, you heard it right. It seems that Jennifer Lopez's spouse to be is her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck.
Who is richer J.Lo or Ben Affleck?
She is more affluent than Ben Affleck (worth $150 million) and her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez (worth $350 million), as her net worth is $400 million.
Jennifer Lopez's net worth in 2022 is $400 million. She has made a fortune from her successful acting, singing, production, and business careers.
