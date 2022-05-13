Heath Ledger was indeed an icon of our generation, giving us outstanding performances during his acting career that was tragically cut short. Besides the many fans he left behind, his loved ones, including ex-girlfriend Michelle Williams, were also left reeling from the loss and had to push forward despite the tragedy. So, what do we know about her now, and where is she currently? From Michelle Williams's net worth to her career moves and personal life, here are some details.

Although she has a famous ex-partner, Michelle Williams is a significant public figure in her own right. The actress has had a successful career and gained several accolades during it. Before we get into that, though, we will first highlight some basic facts about her.

Profile summary and bio

Actress Michelle Williams is known for starring in more ominous movies, including Shutter Island, Brokeback Mountain and My Week with Marilyn. However, she has starred in more lighted-hearted projects too. Here is a more comprehensive look at what we know about her.

Michelle Williams's age

The starlet is 41 years old as of May 2022, and her career is still going strong.

Michelle Williams's height

Williams has a small to normal stature for the average female body, standing at 163 cm.

Michelle Williams's Instagram

The starlet does not have an Instagram account and chooses to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

Michelle Williams's children

You may wonder, 'does Michelle Williams have a daughter?' the answer is yes, Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger share a daughter named Matilda. The actress also shares a son named Hart with her current husband, Thomas Kail, and she recently announced that she is expecting her second child with him, her third child overall.

Michelle Williams's siblings

The starlet has a younger sister named Paige Williams, and the rest of her siblings are believed to be half-siblings, these being Sara Williams, Kelley Williams and Jason Williams.

Michelle Williams's movies and TV shows

Williams has starred in many shows, movies and plays, including the following:

Fever

The Fabelmans

Showing Up

Venom

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Fosse/Verdon

After the Wedding

I Feel Pretty

The Greatest Showman

All the Money in the World

Wonderstruck

Certain Women

Manchester by the Sea

Suite Française

Oz the Great and Powerful

Cougar Town

Blue Sunday

My Week with Marilyn

Take This Waltz

Meek's Cutoff

Shutter Island

Blue Valentine

Mammoth

Synecdoche, New York

Wendy and Lucy

Deception

Incendiary

I'm Not There

The Hottest State

The Hawk Is Dying

Brokeback Mountain

The Baxter

Imaginary Heroes

Land of Plenty

A Hole in One

Dawson's Creek

The Station Agent

The United States of Leland

Prozac Nation

Me Without You

Perfume

If These Walls Could Talk 2

But I'm a Cheerleader

Dick

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

A Thousand Acres

Killing Mr Griffin

My Son Is Innocent

Donna

Raising Caines

Timemaster

Species

Home Improvement

Step by Step

Something Wild

Lassie

Baywatch

Second Time Around

Race Against Time: Part 1.

Michelle Williams's awards

Williams received some accolades from these shows, with many nominations for her roles. The star has won the following nominations:

Two Golden Globe Awards under 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy' for My Week with Marilyn and 'Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film' for Fosse/Verdon.

and 'Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film' for One Primetime Emmy Award under 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie' for Fosse/Verdon.

One Screen Actors Guild Award under 'Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie' for Fosse/Verdon .

. One Critics' Choice Movie Award under 'Best Supporting Actress' for Brokeback Mountain .

. One Critics' Choice Television Awards under 'Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie' for Fosse/Verdon .

. One Hollywood Film Festival award under 'Hollywood Actress Award' for My Week with Marilyn .

. One Independent Spirit Award under 'Best Female Lead' for My Week with Marilyn .

. One Satellite Award under 'Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Film' for Fosse/Verdon .

. One Television Critics Association Award under 'Individual Achievement in Drama' for Fosse/Verdon.

Here is a list of other critics' associations and awards.

Was Michelle Williams married to Heath Ledger?

The actors dated shortly after meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain from 2005 to 2007, but they never married or got engaged during that time. So, did Michelle Williams love Heath Ledger? The actress has spoken out about the late, great actor various times, and as a matter of fact, Michelle Williams's hair is a way for her to pay homage to her former love. Williams has been married twice, once to Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019 and currently to Thomas Kail as of 2020.

How rich is Michelle Williams?

You may wonder, is Michelle Williams Rich? According to various online sources, Michelle Williams's net worth is estimated to be $30 million. Her net worth can be accredited to her hard work on multiple films and shows.

How tall is Michelle Williams from Destiny's child?

Michelle Williams, the singer, is often confused with the actress mentioned above of the same name. However, the singer stands at 175 cm for what it is worth.

Although Michelle Williams's net worth is a noticeable accolade of hers, it is by no means the only aspect that makes her an actress that stands out from others. Her gentle and kind yet commanding demeanour makes her a firm favourite for directors looking for a strong yet humble actress to play a character that commands respect.

