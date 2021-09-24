James Corden has been entertaining us with hilarious shows such as The Late Late Show and Carpool Karaoke, but he has the support of his wife, Julia Carey, to thank for it. This adorable couple has been married for over a decade, and Carey has had her own fair share of success in the entertainment industry. From a child actress in the British television industry to an accredited producer, find out with Briefly.co.za how this mother of three does it all!

James Corden and Julia Carey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

It is easy for this talented creator to fall in the shadow of her comedian husband, but it seems that Julia Carey might prefer it that way, as she took a step out of the limelight to focus on her career as a producer.

Julia Carey's profile and bio

Full name: Julia Carey

Julia Carey Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Date of birth: 25 May 1976

25 May 1976 Zodiac: Gemini

Gemini Julia Carey's age: 45 in 2021

45 in 2021 Current residence: Brentwood, Los Angeles

Brentwood, Los Angeles Julia Carey's nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Husband: James Corden

James Corden Children: Carey (6), Max (9) and Charlotte (3)

Carey (6), Max (9) and Charlotte (3) Julia Carey's parents: William Carey and Julia Hewett

William Carey and Julia Hewett Siblings: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Julia Carey's height: 5 ft 5

5 ft 5 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde School: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Occupation: Producer and actress

Producer and actress Julia Carey's net worth: $11 million in 2021

$11 million in 2021 Instagram: jeweliacarey

jeweliacarey Twitter: @juliacarey

Julia Carey rocks a stunning white gown at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, 2020. Photo by Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

How long has Jim Corden been with his wife?

Jim Corden is best known for entertaining us on the Late Late show, Carpool Karaoke, the voice of "Biggie" in Trolls, among other hilarious sitcoms and talk shows.

This cute couple can thank their mutual friend, Dominic Cooper, for introducing the two back in 2009. The introduction was made at a Save The Children event in London, the humanitarian organisation for which Julia was working at the time. It was believed to be love at first sight, with Corden's opening line being a declaration of her astounding beauty.

The pair then proceeded to plan their lives together that very same night, allegedly only in good humour, but the joke was on them, as their plans came true and they were engaged within a year, on Christmas day to top it off.

James and Julia were finally married in September 2012 after postponing the wedding due to a (possibly) unexpected pregnancy. They are now proud parents to three children, Max (born in March 2011), Carey (October 2014), and Charlotte (December 2017). The Corden family all share a home together in Los Angeles.

How old is Julia Carey? In 2021 she celebrated her 45th birthday, making her two years older than her husband, James. She currently focuses her time behind the scenes as a producer and seems to be stepping away from the acting scene.

James Corden was the opening act for the 2019 Tony Awards, and he won Best Leading Actor in a Play in 2012. Photo by Nicholas Hunt

Source: Getty Images

Julia Carey's career

The first time this talented actress graced us with her presence on screen was when she was just a child. She portrayed Carol Walsh in the television series A Bunch of Fives, which aired from 1977 to 1978. Julia then moved over to Enemy at the Door, followed by Within These Walls, which are both British shows, so one could deduce that her childhood was spent in the United Kingdom.

The young actress did not return to the screen for the next ten years but made her comeback in the 1990's sitcom Wings. Julia Carey's character was Kate Gaylion, and the series ran for eight seasons.

She has since moved over to the production side of things and has been involved in the creation of the animated comedy, The Three-Body Solution and the crime comedy, The Locksmith, which were both released in 2010.

Julia Carey's movies and television series

A Bunch of Fives: 1977-1978

1977-1978 Within These Walls : 1974- 1978

: 1974- 1978 Enemy at the Door: 1978-1980

1978-1980 Wings : 1990 -1997

: 1990 -1997 The Three-Body Solution (Producer): 2010

(Producer): 2010 The Locksmith (Producer): 2010

Carey has also more recently made appearances on shows such as The Fashion Fund, and Extra with Billy Bush. She also entertained us in five episodes of one of our favourites, Entertainment Tonight.

Julia Carey and James Corden were invited to attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Is Julia Carey British?

Most reports state that she was born in Los Angeles and claim that she is of American nationality. However, one can assume that she spent quite a bit of time in England as a child, as her early acting career is based around British television programmes. In addition, having such a British husband seems to emphasise her relationship with the United Kingdom.

Jim Carrey was recently in Paramount's "Sonic The Hedgehog" (2020), and no, he is not related to Julia Carey as far as we can tell. Photo by Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Is Julia Carey related to Jim Carrey?

If you associate the Canadian comedic actor, Jim Carrey, with our beloved Julia, then look a bit closer. Although the two have similar surnames, the comedian possesses two "r's" in spelling his name. There is no link to confirm that the two are indeed related, although we are sure that many would love to see James Corden and Jim Carrey in a room together; that would probably leave us in stitches!

The cute comedy couple seems to still be very much in love over a decade after they began dating. Photo by Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Both Julia Carey and James Corden seem to possess a funny bone and a passion for entertainment. Celebrating over a decade of marriage is not an easy feat in Hollywood, and we commend this power couple. With three young children to run after, they certainly have their hands full yet still make time to entertain their fans.

