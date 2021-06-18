Trevor Noah announced recently that The Daily Show will be taking a little break and urged fans to follow them on social media

The Mzansi-born comedian promised that they'll still upload fresh content on all their social media platforms

The star said they'll use the break to come up with fresh new ideas that they'll introduce on the show when they come back from the break

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Trevor Noah took to social media to announce that The Daily Show will be taking a little break. The Mzansi-born comedian said the break is necessary for him and his crew to think of ways to recreate the show to fit the new normal.

The Daily Show posted a clip of Trevor informing the viewers of the show about their decision to take a short break. The video posted on social media had been viewed over 94 000 times at the time of publication.

Trevor Noah has announced 'The Daily Show' is taking a break. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

According to the clip shared on Twitter on Thursday, 18 June, The Daily Show will return to the studio in September. Trevor told his audience that there will still be things happening on the The Daily Show feeds online, reported TshisaLIVE.

"New videos, new posts, everything Facebook, YouTube, Snap Chat and TikTok. We gonna be doing all of that stuff and you can follow us on all our social platforms to see what is happening."

The viewers of the hilarious show took to the comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the post.

@teledoze said:

"You’ve earned a break, but… I can’t take the news of the world except when delivered via comedy. Can you get a temporary host to get us through the summer?"

@AraniHazarika wrote:

"Thank you so much for keeping us sane all this while as well. Love you Trevor. You inspire."

@kirstyng1 commented:

"Thank you Trevor for all that you have done for all of us during the hell of the past 15 months. You've been a part of my education and being woke to how systemic racist behavior is. I appreciate your humor and your hair. Please keep it. Take your well deserved time off to breathe."

@ZeguierYamina wrote:

"Thank you Trevor, those times watching you during this pandemic, you made my day all the time. Thanks to all your team too. Love from France."

@braziliangog added:

"You will be sorely missed for the time being. You hit the ground running from Day 1 on the couch, and have been an integral part of shaping the new face of late night. You, Roy, Ronny, Desi, Dulcé, Michael, Jordan, and Larry are amazing. Have a wonderful break. Breathe."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Trevor Noah under fire for snubbing Mzansi

In other news, Briefly News reported that South African-born comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah has come under fire from Mzansi social media users after he skipped the continent of Africa for his world tour.

Trevor Noah is returning to the stand-up stage and embarking on a tour around America and some countries in Europe. Taking to social media, he made the announcement, leaving many Mzansi fans disappointed. Social media users shared their thoughts:

@donnydunn said:

“Haibo Trevor, I know mzansi doesn't make you millions in ticket sales with exchange rates, but to leave us out from your schedule is ms*nery.”

@thatonzi said:

“It's a North American and European tour. Not a world tour. Stop it. You didn't even include any African and Asian cities. So it.s not a world tour.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za