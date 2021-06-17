Little Kid Displays Top Notch Dancing Skills in Heartwarming Video

A very talented little kid has been praised on social media for the amazing dancing skills he displayed in a cute video

In the video of the boy that was shared on Instagram, he could be seen doing legwork moves and other types of dancing

Wearing a shirt and shorts, the little kid entertained whoever was taking the video recording

A little kid has got people talking on social media after a video of him displaying his amazing dancing skills was shared on Instagram.

In the video that was shared by @africanheroesmagazine, the little man could be seen doing legwork moves as a song blared from a portable radio.

The young boy displayed amazing dancing skills in a heartwarming video. Photo credit: @africanheroesmagazine

The second part of the dance involved the use of his hands and stomach as he made some funny moves with them.

Sharing the video, @africanheroesmagazine wrote:

"Enjoy your life young man. Very talented ! Help us find him, we need to make sure he's going to school as well."

Where is the boy from?

Briefly News could not ascertain the identity of the little man or his location. But a hint was given in the comment section by an Instagram user who claimed that the dancer is a Ugandan.

Social media users are impressed

@muctryk said:

"He is from Rwanda."

@2night_sean commented:

"Full mood."

@rokhie_funkystyle_coaching said:

"Where does he come from? He is enjoying dancing ok, but does he have a safe and healthy life? Want also to make sure of that."

Another person shows off their legwork

Briefly News also reported that it's not news that one can find the most amusing, most bizarre, and most interesting things on South African social media users' pages. The latest bit of bizarre entertainment comes in the form of a woman doing the craziest dance styles.

While the woman probably felt like she was doing all the right moves because of the big crowd surrounding her with cameras - this was certainly not the case. Many people wanted to get a closer look at her hopping on the floor and randomly shouting at the sky.

"I have so many questions about this this happened kwa-Max eMlazi."

