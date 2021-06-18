A woman was recently caught doing the most bizarre dance moves in a video clip that was shared by a super amused South African Twitter user

In the clip, the woman can be seen at one point hoping on the floor like a frog and then suddenly shouting something in the direction of the sky

Locals were left feeling all sorts of perplexed by her outlandish dance moves and naturally headed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

What in the world

It's not news that one can find the most amusing, most bizarre, and most interesting things on South African social media users' pages. The latest bit of bizarre entertainment comes in the form of a woman doing the craziest dance styles.

Moves like Jagger

While the woman probably felt like she was doing all the right moves because of the big crowd surrounding her with cameras - this was certainly not the case. Many people wanted to get a closer look at her hopping on the floor and randomly shouting at the sky.

This woman has left many with questions. Images: @DineoJmoloi

Locals are as confused as ever

"I have so many questions about this this happened kwa-Max eMlazi."

Locals had a lot of questions and we can't really blame them:

@lethofb said:

"The worst part is after this khona ulova ozothatha umakhosi kanye nedlozi lakhe aye nabo endlini ayoba qeda ngomdavazo!"

@Im_Pacho said:

"This happens when ubhodla kabili then think awuth ngiyothwasa"

@Iam_VickyWOG asked:

"Kanti what's wrong with her going to groove with what she is wearing?"

