“Give Me 50 of Them”: Mzansi Food Reviewer Tests New Woolies Buns and Shares Honest Verdict
- A local reviewer put Woolworths’ latest Easter bakery release to the test and gave a balanced verdict after trying it warm at home
- The newly launched buns combine a lightly spiced dough with a popular caramel biscuit spread that has taken global dessert trends by storm
- While he enjoyed the flavour pairing, the reviewer felt one small detail could have made the sweet treat even better for customers
Hot cross buns are back on shelves, but it’s the new Biscoff-filled version at Woolworths that has Mzansi talking.
On 18 February 2026, a local food reviewer shared his thoughts on the latest edition of the treat after buying it from a Woolies store in South Africa.
The clip quickly caught attention as shoppers wondered whether the sweet twist was worth their money.
The man behind the review is known online as @mappysfood_review. He decided to put the buns to the test on 18 February 2026 after spotting them in-store. With South Africans already familiar with Woolworths’ seasonal hot cross buns, the big question was whether the Biscoff centre ones lived up to the hype, and how they tasted compared to the classic version.
A sweet twist on a classic favourite
Hot cross buns have long been a staple during the Easter season. Traditionally, they are lightly spiced and packed with dried fruit. Over the years, retailers have experimented with new flavours to keep customers excited.
Woolworths has built a reputation for bold food drops. The retailer often taps into global trends. Biscoff, a caramelised biscuit spread that has become a worldwide obsession, has found its way into cheesecakes and milkshakes. Now it has landed inside a hot cross bun.
The idea alone was enough to get the food reviewer curious. Adding a gooey centre seemed like a clever move. But taste was everything.
Into the air fryer it went
Instead of warming the bun the usual way by microwave, he opted for the air fryer. Once heated and sliced open, the bun revealed a soft interior with a swirl of Biscoff spread in the centre.
The first bite delivered warmth and spice. The caramel flavour blended well with the lightly spiced dough. The bun stayed soft, and the filling added sweetness without overpowering it.
He felt that Woolies could have been more generous with the filling.
See the TikTok video below:
The buns impress Mzansi
Briefly News compiled comments from the review video below.
@chantecrawford commented:
“They look stunning. Give me 50 of them.😩♥️”
@t i f f a n y🍒:
“Follow the instructions. They said microwave it, not air fry it.”
@Molly's mom 🇿🇦🐆🐘 highlighted:
“I saw a video before this one, and their filling was way more. Seems hit and miss if you buy them.”
@ubee5555 commented:
“I’m fasting, and the amount of Biscoff filling isn’t even enough to make me hungry.”
@Brandon100kgs wrote:
“I'm on a diet.😭 but immediately after my cut, I will definitely try this.”
@smook said:
“If they add more filling, then you people make a drama and say it’s to expensive.”
