A local content reviewer went viral after he shared a hilarious commentary on reality TV star Anika Dambuza’s cooking session

In an Instagram video, the creator joked about the struggles of meal prep and specifically called out the effort required to chop the butternut

Viewers praised the relatable humour, although many were surprised that the comedian skipped his famous signature catch phrase

Cooking is often seen as a therapeutic art, but for a social media user, it became a goldmine for comedy.

The video was shared on Instagram by @xolile_ves on February 16, 2026, where he reacted to reality TV fellow content creator, the City Makoti, as she prepared a meal.

Known for his wit, the content creator tracked the process from the very first chop, offering a play-by-play that turned a simple recipe into a viral comedy set. The humour kicked off when the mother of one started preparing her butternut. Instagram user @xolile_ves hilariously admitted that just watching her chop the vegetables made him feel lazy, a sentiment some locals shared.

The cousin vegetables and kitchen struggles

They kept the energy high. The peak moment occurred when the young wife suffered a minor kitchen burn. He then moved on to the broccoli and cauliflower preparation, where he jokingly described the two vegetables as relatives who were more like cousins. As the City Makoti prepared potatoes and tossed pre-marinated meat into the air fryer, the creative, Instagram user @xolile_ves comforted her and assured her that she would be fine, crowning her a ‘real kotiza’ (Xhosa wife).

SA reacted to the wholesome review

The clip gained massive traction, and the comment section was flooded by entertained followers. Many viewers loved the vegetables theory, with some pointing out that the video was missing one major detail: his famous “Hello Julia” intro. Others agreed with his butternut complaint, confessing that they buy pre-cut vegetables at Woolworths.

User @dima_k_win said:

"Love your content, it is clean and fun while promoting other content creators 🥰."

User @mcs202309 shared:

"I just love your videos and commentary. You make me laugh 🤣❤️."

User @khudyb said:

"The cousins, the relatives 😂 broccoli 🥦 and cauliflower 😂 you better keep this family 😂."

User @browny_vos01 added:

"I once said to my son that he must take the cousins, and he asked, 'What is that?' Se sithetha nje ngawe ngoku (we now speak like you)."

User @mrscatcouch commented:

"I'm with you @xolile_ves. Get the ready chopped butternut from @woolworths_sa. We don't have that luxury here in Portugal, and I miss it!"

User @sirseanofficial said:

"I didn't know he could start a video with something other than, 'Hello Julia'😂."

