Mzansi on X heavily criticised City Makoti after she divulged a lot of details about her marriage with husband Sihle Dambuza

On The Real City Makoti , Anika Dambuza spilt the private details on her lobola negotiations, and she has even made statements about being the breadwinner

Social media is divided about this, with some people bashing Anika for "embarrassing" Sihle, and others defending the couple

SA has criticised City Makoti after spilling the tea on Sihle Dambuza and their marriage. Image: Thecitymakoti

Social media couple Anika Dambuza and Sihle Dambuza were on everyone's lips once more. After a hectic episode of The Real City Makoti, peeps flooded social media to share their thoughts on Anika and Sihle's marriage dynamics and whether the setup is ideal.

The reality star was speaking with a family member or friend in the clip shared by @jenna_original, where she spoke about their financial setbacks and how debt is taking its toll on her.

"He tries his best, but that won't pay the bills," she said.

City Makoti spills on lobola

Anika Dambuza then went on to speak about taking out a loan to pay for their wedding, to purchasing a car through financing, because they needed it for a job.

"So right before the wedding, I had to take out a personal loan to aid in the wedding costs. So even though the agreement for not paying the lobola was for them to pay for the wedding. I also had to help him. There wasn't enough for him alone," she said.

Anika, who previously confessed to being a breadwinner, and the lady further discussed how she tries to have a conversation with Sihle, but he gets defensive at times. "I just want him to step up," Anika closed off.

Watch the X clip below:

Mzansi divided by Anika's statements

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

@LNyati slammed Anika:

"Why marry Sihle and then undress him publicly as a fake Xhosa Dyan that you’re propping up just for clicks?! Haska! Udlala ngomntana bantu lomlungukazi!!"

@namgall asked:

" A loan for the wedding that she is still paying, then she revealed that she made her first million, why not settle the loan?"

@ZipsNzele said:

"They were fine when we saw them onTiktok. I knew the reality show would reveal things that would make us view them differently. Haysana uMama ka Mntanawethu."

@6alileoo joked:

"Sis, you need to take risks. Try a kosa man" right after tsonga men, xhosa men are risks that you don't need to take."

@dTumza was shook:

"Sihle didn't pay lobola, but Anika still had to take out a loan to help him out with the wedding. A loan she's still paying after 4 years."

@LenSigasa was in disbelief:

"First time hearing about these people, and I am shocked. We need to do away with weddings we cannot afford, or at least postpone it. You cannot be in so much debt because of a wedding."

@nkulusibeko asked:

"Anika was not ready for reality TV, she is spilling way too much. Somethings we really don’t need to know, also running a household on content creation only? Do they make that much? Will she still be relevant in a year or two?"

Sihle Dambuza tells haters where to get off

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sihle Dambuza has reacted to the online outrage which was sparked by his wife, City Makoti's post on being the breadwinner.

On TikTok, the content creator let Mzansi in on her private life, revealing that she was the primary breadwinner, and ignited backlash. Dambuza's clapback to the haters sparked a fierce debate on content creators, revealing a whole lot about their private lives.

