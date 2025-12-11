South African popular channel Mzansi Wethu recently announced a new reality TV show, The Real Makoti

The popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted a trailer of the new show on social media

Mzansi Wethu PR team shared with Briefly News what the new show is all about and what fans can expect

Mzansi Wethu launched a new reality TV show. Image: @thecitymakoti

It's about to go down as Mzansi Wethu introduces a new and hot reality TV show this festive season, and netizens couldn't be more excited.

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the local famous channel has another reality TV show up its sleeve, The Real City Makoti.

The new show follows four young women living their lavish lives as married ladies in the city, while they're still maintaining their connections with rural and traditional roots. One of the cast members on the show is Briefly News Entertainment Awards nominee Anika Kungentando Dambuza.

"NEW SHOW: The Real City Makoti. The new reality show follows four married women who live a vibrant life in the city while at the same time maintaining a strong connection with their rural and traditional roots. Premieres in January on Mzansi Wethu (DStv CH163). #KgopoloReports," Phil reported.

Fans react to the new show

Shortly after the new show was announced on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Gomodits said:

"I look forward to this."

@cindy_maryline wrote:

"Akuma reality show, akuma reality show.."

@Neo08756796 commented:

"I hope this doesn't ruin umakoti wethu's brand. No one ever looks good after being on a mzansi wethu reality show."

@Keneiwe15 responded:

"And someone’s husband will want isithembu. Some of these shows are so predictable."

@crazythatoo replied:

"Oooh, I thought umakoti wethu and Sihle were getting their own reality show, not as part of a group, but I will watch it anyways…"

@Burnerburnerac5 mentioned:

"The downfall of South African TV productions and original concepts is so sad considering how good my generation had it. Kids are going to be raised on reality shows."

@Nonhlanhla_12 stated:

"I hope it becomes fun & it doesn’t ruin their marriages I know reality shows."

What to expect from the show

While many netizens voiced out their opinions, the Mzansi Wethu PR team shared with Briefly News what viewers at home can expect from this new reality TV show about married city women.

"The Real City Makoti follows four married women. Viewers can expect cultural clashes and family expectations as these modern women try to rewrite the rules by balancing city vibes with rural roots," they said.

