South African Newlyweds warmed Mzansi after a man excitedly showed off his new wife on his TikTok page

The chap filmed a clip of his lady serving village elders tea while stunning in her Makoti gear and generated over 600K views

The wife beamed as she happily fulfilled her duties as a rural wife in the Eastern Cape

Xhosa culture is heavily celebrated in South Africa for its rich traditions and well-preserved heritage.

A man gushed over his wife, serving tea to village elders. Image: @incensesa

Source: TikTok

A man was excited to introduce his new wife to the village elders and asked her to make them tea as they basked in the sun.

Man gushes about wife serving neighbours tea

The new Makoti happily prepared refreshments for the gentleman who kept her man company in the garden. She distributed their chatter after she presented them with a tray of tea.

The men could not resist complimenting the lady, cracking jokes, and teasing her man. The woman glowed in her new Makoti gear and made a good impression on her neighbours.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man gushing over new wife making tea

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of over 1K comments:

@Termay explained:

"In our culture, if he is a gentleman, a man will take the tray as it is heavy for the woman. Even put it on the table for her to serve from."

@Lidz Lihle Radebe pointed out:

"When we say South Africa is a diverse country, we mean this."

@ncum2 asked:

"The beauty of rural life. Why can't we all pack up and relocate to this tranquility?"

@Nhasie Manzana said:

"Genuine love and laughter from those men."

@Noma_swana complimented the lady:

"Serving with a smile umakoti, she's so beautiful."

@Zee commented:

"Yho, guys, that tray, when serving tea, is very heavy. I don't know why. It suddenly becomes heavy."

3 More Makoti-relates stories by Briefly News

“Every girl should have a friend like you”: SA huns praise bestie capturing friend’s lobola content

“The cake lasted longer than the relationship”: SA amazed by couple cutting 8-year-old wedding cake

“Making a house a home”: Makoti turns living room into luxurious space in viral TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News