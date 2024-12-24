“Applications Are Open”: Woman Shows Farmer Brother, Tries Finding Him a Bae

A local woman took to TikTok to show off her single brother as she tried to find him a partner

According to the information provided, the 27-year-old farmer has blue eyes and loves to sokkie

Local social media users came in hundreds to show their interest in the man and applauded his sister's efforts

A woman showed off her farmer brother, and women showed their interest. Images: Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images, @janke_ / TikTok

Some siblings go above and beyond to support each other in unique and thoughtful ways. One woman took this to heart by sharing footage of her brother to help find him a partner. Her efforts left people impressed and touched by her dedication.

Woman seeks bae for bro

Using the handle @janke__, a TikTok user uploaded a video montage showing her blue-eyed 27-year-old brother Janu, who happened to be a farmer.

Informing interested parties that "applications are now open," the dedicated sister wrote in her post:

"Taking it into my own hands to find my future sister-in-law."

Watch the TikTok video below:

The dedicated sister also created a Google application form to make it easier for those who had eyes for her brother.

The woman made a Google form for those interested in the sokkie lover. Image: Boet Soek 'n Vrou

SA ladies interested in farmer

Hundreds of local social media users, mainly women, rushed to the post's comment section to show their interest in Janu.

@nicoletelukram laughed and said:

"I will learn Afrikaans, starting now. Hello, bokkie."

A curious @jenz_thomas wondered:

"How is he still on the market?"

@just_chrissy_____ added with a laugh:

"The fact that she typed it in English means we all qualify."

@halatedzi_m03 said to the sister:

"Tell him we can go get married tomorrow if he’s free."

@musicnote_7 stated in the comment section:

"I can teach him isiXhosa."

@musicnote_7 jokingly shared:

"The way I sprinted to YouTube to look for a video on how to sokkie."

@jeanclauderoos1 told the online community:

"He’s got a good sister. My family and friends don’t even try."

