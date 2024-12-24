Global site navigation

Aunt Surprises Nephew With New iPhone: “Anything to Make My Family Happy”

by  Jade Rhode 3 min read
  • A local TikTok user shared that she surprised her nephew with a grand gift before Christmas
  • The loving aunt showed a video of giving the young man an iPhone she said was supposed to be for her
  • Many local members of the online community loved the woman's generosity and said the boy deserved it

A woman bought her nephew an iPhone.
A woman shared that she surprised her nephew with an iPhone. Images: @sithandiwe_h
Source: Instagram

People often give gifts to individuals who have positively impacted their lives and truly deserve a token of appreciation. In this case, a generous woman went above and beyond by spoiling her nephew with an extravagant gift.

Picking out the present

TikTok user Sithandiwe Hlongwane, who uses the handle @sithandiwe_h, shared a video on the social media platform informing app users that she asked her nephew to help her choose her new iPhone. The young man had no idea the cell phone was for him.

After making the purchase, Sithandiwe gave the Apple device to her nephew, who was nothing but grateful.

The loving aunt wrote in her post's caption:

"Anything to make my family happy."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Why iPhones may be better than Androids

There has always been a debate about whether Steve Jobs' Apple cellular devices were better to use than Androids. The information hub MobileTrans listed the following reasons why iPhones may be a cut above the rest:

  1. Better performance.
  2. Easy to use.
  3. Timely OS updates.
  4. Security and privacy perks.
  5. Great third-party app security standards.
  6. No bloatware.
  7. It has family-sharing features.
  8. Can create robust Apple ecosystems.
  9. Easy-to-use Apple CarPlay.
  10. Retains value.
  11. It has the best support.

Mzansi reacts to aunt buying iPhone

Hundreds of members of the online community loved that the woman surprised her nephew with a new device and felt he deserved it.

@user9678571 told the online community:

"The little one is also happy for him. Such genuineness all around."

Sithandiwe laughed and said:

"She was super happy and almost ruined the surprise!"

@samukelisiwemiya, who loved the video, wrote:

"Spoiling well-mannered, grateful kids."

@octavia__r added in the comments:

"Why am I crying? I’m so inspired to do more for my own nephew. This is beautiful. Well done, Rakgadi."

After watching the clip, @gratitude.mbali.p shared:

"The way he’s so calm shows how respectful he is. Spoil him well. Well-behaved teenagers or kids deserve the world."

@louise_nhate noted in the comment section:

"He is so grateful. I would ask him if he is sure-sure he likes it, even the colour, so he can pick the one he likes for himself."

Sithandiwe informed the app user:

"He showed me conversations with his friend after. He had wanted the exact same phone and hadn’t told anyone at home yet. God’s miracles!"

3 other stories about iPhones

