iPhone users often find themselves in sticky situations around their Android using friends who pester them for pictures.

Mzansi was baffled by a lady's bizarre text from her best friend.

Source: TikTok

The phone is known for its high-quality photos, which social media users pay more attention to.

Lady borrows friend's iPhone for five days

A woman on TikTok shared a text from her mate that could potentially ruin their friendship. Her friend requested that she borrow her iPhone for five days to take cool pictures while on vacation with her man.

The iOS device is famous for taking high-quality pictures and instantly elevating an individual's image in social settings. The friend offered to pay Lindokuhle R200 for the iPhone rental and trade in her Android device.

Lindokuhle shared the message on TikTok and captioned her post:

"No way, guys, at least one person in the relationship must have an iPhone. It's tough out there."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's requesting friend's iPhone

Social media users were baffled by the lady's audacity and commented:

@naledi was stunned:

"R200 for 5 days? No way, she must add another zero."

@Qwathikazi asked:

"Which phone is rented for R200?"

@Sive M highlighted:

"That's how your friendship ended."

@SV suggested:

"Save that R200 and buy those Instax cameras."

@londibhengu5 trolled:

"It's business; positively look at this."

@Amahle Hotele explained:

"I had a friend like this until I ended things."

@Landa🎀couldn't believe the friend's bravery:

"This can't be real."

@🧚‍♀️was amazed:

“The audacity?”

@Sinethemba Arnold Nxumalo advised the lady:

"Just tell her you have an e-sim, so you don't know how that will work. Your friendship will end."

Lady’s friendship ending after losing job

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi lady on TikTok received a crushing voice note on WhatsApp from her close friend after losing her job. The 46-second recording gave the woman brain fog, and she tried to understand her mate’s words.

Social media users were unimpressed with the fake friend’s antics and called her out in the comments.

Source: Briefly News