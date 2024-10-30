A hun on TikTok impressed many with her speech and made them wonder where she learned to speak so eloquently

Mzansi assumed she went to a private school that influenced the way she communicated with others

Social media users complimented the lady in a thread of 20 comments about her accent

South Africa is a very diverse country and home to over 64 million people who live different lives and speak multiple languages.

Mzansi was mesmerised by a lady's posh accent in a viral TikTok video. Image: @king.tshe

Source: TikTok

Individuals practice different cultures and traditions that influence the country's way of life.

SA impressed with baddie's posh accent

When they heard her speak, a young South African lady made Mzansi do a double take. Her accent caught the attention of many who wondered about her heritage.

In a now-viral video that generated over 80K views, Tshego set the record straight by confirming that she indeed went to a private school. Because South Africa is a diverse nation with multiple official languages and unique accents, hearing an individual's dialect is always exciting.

Tshego mesmerised many with her American accent as she communicated with her TikTok friends:

"POV: I get told my accent sounds too private school. It's finally time I come clean and let you all know."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's posh accent

Social media users commented on a Mzansi woman's foreign accent:

@gabs.kopps commented:

"This is too real."

@🇿🇦🇩🇪 Nonhle | Euro Life shared:

"I need to use this sound cos I'm so sick of the questions."

@issememe wondered:

"It's the only way, but I always wonder, once all the white people are gone, how will South Africans assert the superiority over other black South Africans? There'll no longer be proximity to whiteness."

@lasagne:) shared:

"And there's nothing I can do about it."

@stella🌟wrote:

"It was the ghetto, but still."

@Tamia 🤍commented:

"Enough is enough; I can't act ghetto anymore."

SA compliments lady's violin-like voice

Briefly News also reported that a South African lady showed off her stunning vocals in a now-viral TikTok video after hopping on a popular trend. One of the members of Biko's Manna band wowed Mzansi when she flawlessly closed off the famous riff challenge.

Social media users were mesmerised by the young woman and complimented her in the most hilarious way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News