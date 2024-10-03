Two young ladies went around their school to ask their mates what their parents did for a living, and the answers amazed Mzansi

The first thing South Africans noticed is that all of the students experienced the luxury of growing up with both parents in their home

Social media users were inspired to work harder so that their children could too brag about their parents' occupation

The lovely students interviewed over ten learners who all named their parents' noble jobs in Mzansi.

As the different girls took turns answering, they showed great pride in their parents for achieving such greatness.

SA inspired by successful parents to do better

Success is different for everyone. Some people dream of swimming in money, while some dream of disappearing into a remote village and feeding cattle.

Whatever success means, money is needed to accomplish certain things. Mzansi was motivated to improve their lives after two learners interviewed their schoolmates about their parents' careers.

The girls proudly answered the question, and the following occupations were mentioned:

University Project Manager

Winemaker

Chef

Teacher

Psychologist

Technology Manager

Food Scientist

Plant Scientist

Retail worker

Entrepreneur

Accountant

Software Engineer

Game Developer

Education Specialist at UCT

Member Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Estate agent

Oil industry worker

Member of Statistics SA

HR of the Department of Communications

Hospital owner

Hospital builder

Guest House owner

Car dealership owners

Supply chain worker

Doctor

NSFAS auditor

Fashion designer

Mzansi inspired to do better after viral TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the proud students and commented:

@Zusange Jingqi realised:

"That means we must further our studies so our kids can be this proud."

@Siweh needed to have a word with one of the parents:

"'My dad is an Auditor for NSFAS' Leave your dad's number."

@Zarh👑 was stunned:

"'My mom owns hospitals, and my dad builds hospitals' haibo, this child."

@mantshangaseG explained:

"My daughter is there on scholarship; don't ask her about me; she does not care."

@Gugu Ka Mishe made a rare request:

"I have a meeting tomorrow. Can I borrow the English, please?"

@Phiwo Ngxiki was inspired:

"I want to become these kids."

@Mashoto Molopo wondered:

"I wonder how my kids would answer that question."

@Cimela Nwabisa: Andi proud, my kids will say my mom works in HR department as an Industrial Relations officer ☺️☺️

@nellysfundi was happy to see the learners getting a long:

"This school! Oh my goodness, the e sisterhood here is amazing. You are all so friendly and happy. It's so beautiful to watch, big up to the culture of this school because it's so evident in all of you."

@bokamosomachik noticed the pattern:

"I love how they all have come from homes where both parents seem involved."

@𝑨𝒑𝒉𝒊𝒘𝒆🎀🇸🇿 felt motivated:

"Eish, let me go study."

@Nelisiwe Penny Ngcobo shared:

"Yho, I must work hard as a parent."

@username10111 commented:

"You can tell that these kids are raised in stable homes with both parents. I love how they are all so enthusiastic and responsive to the interviewers. To the one who lost her dad."

@Ntombizodwa Grace Ma wrote:

"I need to do better for my kids."

@🌺🍃PETUNIA FLOWER 🌺🍃was in awe of the wealth:

"So everyone comes from a rich family in this school."

@Zee was pleased:

"Yoh! Ma 2k are blessed. I hear my mom, my dad...no absent fathers here. Shout out to the parents; no black tax was detected."

Private school kids share what their rich parents do

Briefly News also reported that student at a private school in Sandton shared on TikTok what their wealthy parents do for a living. While some shared their parents are lawyers and doctors, others noted their fathers worked as sports professionals.

The professions wowed social media users, who added humour in the comment section.

Source: Briefly News