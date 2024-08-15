A woman who moved to Cape Town for work shared on TikTok that the only thing between her and poverty was loose change

The lady only had R65 to her name and spent it all on an Uber before checking off her todo list

Social media users related to the woman’s clip as she broke down her realistic day in the life of a corporate influencer

A corporate influencer living in Cape Town was pinching pennies as she survived on R65. The lady had a long list of assignments that needed way more money to execute and complete.

A corporate influencer living in Cape Town had to make ends meet with little funds. Image: @weratotheworld

Source: TikTok

Because she surrounded herself with good friends, her mates helped her out of a tight spot.

Woman survives on R65 in Cape Town, Mzansi relates

South Africa’s economy is no joke. One needs a job and a few side hustles to afford the basics.

An ambitious lady moved to Cape Town for work and ended up pinching pennies in her dull apartment. The corporate influencer survived on R65, which flushed down during an Uber ride to a work event.

Besides the work event, she had a couple of other destinations to visit to execute and complete an assignment. The lady did not suffer much, and her friends availed themselves to rescue her.

They helped her with sneakers since she did not own a pair for the work event, and they also helped her go to all of her locations to capture content that was good enough for her assignment. She uploaded her vlog on TikTok with the caption:

“This vlog is actually really just about how @Risai | Travel & Lifestyle saved the day! 😭🥹❤️ (as she always does 🥺) She helped me create the most bomb reel against all odds lol for my first ever content assignment at the School of Influence ☺️✨ Hope you enjoy this day in my life as a corporate influencer living in Cape Town I guess 😂"

Mzansi reacts to financially distressed Cape Town lady

Social media users related to the lady’s situation and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@horoscope_hoe admired her friends:

"Your bestie is such a gem."

@radioactivebeard declared the lady wealthy:

"You have R50?! girl you're rich."

@SEBA KGELEDI loved the woman's relatability:

"I had to follow, genuine relatable content."

@Bee and Strongman asked a reasonable question:

"Was the rain really random or just another day in Cape Town?"

Source: Briefly News