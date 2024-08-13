“They Attacked Me”: SA Woman and Son in Croatia Locked Out of House by Landlord

A South African woman who lived in Croatia explained that her landlord kicked her out

She also alleged that the man and his two sons attacked her when she tried to fetch her belongings

Many social media users felt for the little family and wanted their safe return to South Africa

While living abroad in Croatia, a South African woman shared that her landlord locked her and her child out of their rental home. Unfortunately, she also brought forth claims of physical assault that she experienced.

Basetsana Horing took to her TikTok account (@bassyhoring8) to share a few videos of her struggles living in the Eastern European country. In one of the viral posts, the mother of a little Croatian-born son shared a clip of herself and her child sitting outside a closed door of a house they presumably stayed in while living in the country.

The Mzansi woman (who only had one bag of clothing with her) claimed that the landlord locked the mother-and-son duo out of their home that she fully paid for.

She also shared in her caption:

"Our stuff, everything was still inside! This was after my return from the embassy, where I applied for my son’s visa."

Other videos Basetsana posted on the app showed her alleging that she was "badly beaten" by her landlord and his two sons after trying to get her belongings and that the police were of no help.

"There is nobody to defend me here," she sadly said.

Online users respond to Mzansi woman in Croatia

Many local social media users in the video's comment section urged Basetsana to return to South Africa.

@sduncube said in the comments:

"Poor baby. I hope you guys are okay."

Basetsana responded to the TikTokker:

"They attacked me."

The video tugged on @user83805499908223's heartstrings:

"This is so painful to watch. Please say how you want people to help you, sisi. Praying for your safety."

@lovelyglad1 wrote in the comment section:

"So, in Croatia, calling the police doesn't work? So heartbreaking."

@te.ramothopa shared with the woman:

"They always say there is no better place than home. Just come home, love."

@nonkululekogwala told the online community:

"This is my biggest fear every time I consider relocating."

