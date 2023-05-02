A South African woman who recently started a new job in Croatia had an unexpected visit from her husband on her first day at work in a new country

TikTok user @gottaloveus031 gushed over how protective her bae was and wanted to check on how she was being treated at work

The post made Netizens weigh in with mixed reactions with some saying her lover was sweet, while others were not to convinced

South African woman started a new job in Croatia after moving to the country, her husband went to check up on her during the day. Images: @gottaloveus031/TikTok

A woman from South Africa shared her experience on social media of her first day at a job in a new country.

Husband checks up on his wife on her first day at work in a new country

TikTok user @gottaloveus031 gushed over her husband's romantic gesture of visiting her while she started a new job in Croatia. The young hun shared a post of her significant other coming to her place of employment to see how her first day was going. The couple moved to the home country of the husband.

The woman's husband asked her if they were treating her right at work. The woman couldn't help but smile at her lover's antics, but she appreciated his concern for her well-being.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions as husband surprise wife at work

The young woman was grateful for her husband's visit and support. While some thought it was sweet, others thought it was too much.

Here are the comments:

@Boingotlo_Valentinen said:

"I love this for you, girl."

@Honey commented:

"He has reason to be protective, you're gorgeous!"

@Mads&Haps said:

"Oh my goodness, this is a beautiful step to a more beautiful future. Congratulations on the new job."

@Bombay commented:

"But babes, are they treating you okay?"

@priny86 said:

"Why can't I find this kind of love?"

