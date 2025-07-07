A woman filmed her partner picking a protea flower from the roadside during a trip, with him running back to their car

The viral video sparked heated debate about picking South Africa's national flower, which is a protected species

Social media users were divided, with some criticising the illegal act while others questioned how flower shops are allowed to sell proteas

A man was recorded by his partner after she asked him to pick her a protea flower, and the video went viral. Images: @ruandameintjes

A seemingly innocent video of a man picking a protea flower has sparked a major debate about South Africa's protected plant species laws.

Content creator @ruandameintjes shared the clip on 6th July with the caption:

"Protea flower is my favourite flower, and I got one 💗", showing her partner quickly grabbing a protea from the roadside during their travels.

In the video, the couple had stopped on the side of the road in a grassy area where wild proteas were growing. The woman filmed her partner as he ran towards a protea plant, picked the stem and flower, then hurried back to their car as if he'd done something wrong. You can hear her giggling as he gets into the driver's seat before they drive off.

The video went viral with over 3,000 reactions and 400 comments, but not all the attention was positive. Many viewers pointed out that picking proteas from the wild is illegal in South Africa, as they're protected species.

A local man was recorded picking up a protea flower after his partner asked for one. Images: @ruandameintjes

Legal protection causes confusion

The debate around the video highlights confusion about protea protection laws. Many people don't realise that picking these flowers from their natural habitat is illegal, even though they can be bought from licensed nurseries and flower shops.

@User2864246046560 wrote:

"You guys are very brave posting this on social media..."

@Raniesha commented:

"People are going on about stealing a plant while the government has been stealing! Tsek. 💀"

@Tabs warned:

"Guys, these plants are protected for a reason."

@Ansahr Jardine defended:

"The video doesn't show him taking it… 😌"

@Tyrone questioned:

"You can't pick a protea flower cos it's a protected species🤔 but people are telling this dude to go buy it😳 So how & where did these people that sell the Protea plant get permission to own protected species & get permits to sell it to the public when its so scares & protected😏"

@Thembashilobane stated:

"You do know it's a crime to cut the protea wherever it grows, right 🤔"

What is South Africa's national flower

According to Fabulous Flowers, proteas are unique and iconic symbols of South Africa, representing the country's rich and diverse flora. These stunning flowers are famous for their intricate shapes, distinctive flower heads, and vibrant colours, making them one of the world's most beautiful and recognisable flowers.

The protea plant family has an incredible history dating back over 300 million years, making it one of the world's oldest plant families. South Africa is home to over 1,400 species of proteas, with the King Protea being the largest and most iconic variety. These hardy plants have evolved to survive the country's challenging climate, including droughts, fires, and extreme temperatures.

The flowers hold deep cultural significance in South African traditions, with indigenous people using them for medicinal purposes and traditional ceremonies for centuries. Today, proteas are widely used in wedding bouquets, art, and garden landscaping, symbolising strength, resilience, and hope.

