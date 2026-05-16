Legendary actresses Slindile Nodangala and Linda Sokhulu have reunited in Thuli's Doek alongside Magic Hlatswayo

The legendary actors will star opposite rising star Rorisang Mohapi, who recently landed a role in Kwa Baba

Social media users recently commented on Mohapi, Sokhulu, and Nodangala's latest casting

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Linda Sokhulu, Rorisang Mohapi, and Slindile Nodangala Score Roles in 'Thuli's Doek'

Source: Twitter

Former Gqeberha: The Empire actress Rorisang Mohapi has joined Mzansi's legendary actors Magic Hlatswayo, Linda Sokhulu, and Slindile Nodangala in Thuli's Doek.

Mohapi previously made headlines when she scored a role in eTV's fashion telenovela House of Zwide as Palesa.

The popular actress will star opposite former 7de Laan actress Linda Sokhulu, who is famously known for her character in Isidingo: The Need.

Entertainment commentator Mlu announced on his X account on Friday, 15 May 2026, that Sokhulu, Mohapi, and Nogandala have joined the upcoming feature film.

The actresses will be joined by former Muvhango actor Magic Hlatswayo in the upcoming feature film on MoviewRoom titled Thuli's Doek.

Social media users comment on the latest casting

@sekelanota5 said:

"Rori is booked and busy. I love it for her."

@JadezweniL36902 responded:

"Boring, better speak that Xhosa, she's so good."

@kenonam1 wrote:

"Magic, my dear, it's your time again."

@MagwazaSbusisi3 commented:

"So much ready!"

Linda Sokhulu TV Roles

TVSA reports that actress Linda Sokhulu, who has joined the upcoming film Thuli's Doek, previously starred in SABC1's soapie Generations as Cleo Khuzwayo from May 2004 to February 2007.

Sokhulu also starred in SABC3's cancelled soapie Isidingo: The Need as Nikiwe Sibeko, and later scored the role of Pamela Thusi, a lawyer in SABC1's drama series Sokhulu & Partners, from 2008.

The actress also previously made headlines when she joined SABC2's cancelled Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan as Tumi Selepe and starred in SABC1's mini-series Shreds & Dreams as Lefika from seasons 1 to 2.

Sokhulu also previously landed roles on Netflix's popular TV shows, Marked as Thandeka Kunene and Savage Beauty as Patricia.

The fan-favourite actress also appeared in kykNET's popular Afrikaans soapie Binnelanders from seasons 15 to 19 as Geraldine, and also starred in Dinge van n Kind as Lesedi.

The former Isidingo actress also scored a leading role in eTV's cancelled telenovela Isiphetho: The Destiny as Blondie, opposite Sindi Dlathu, Mbali Mavimbela, and Gugu Gumede

Sokhulu also starred in Home Affairs as Gloria Smelane, Housekeepers as Prudence Yeni, Killer Front Page as Sis Connie, Law, Love & Betrayal as MEC Rethabile, and eTV's canned soapie Rhythm City as Ziyanda.

Linda Sokhulu, Rorisang Mohapi, and Slindile Nodangala Score Roles in 'Thuli's Doek'

Source: Twitter

Slindile Nodangala and the story behind the experiences that built her screen legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that legendary thespian and media personality Slindile Nodangala is a celebrated South African actress whose screen legacy is rooted in resilience and hard-earned experience.

The legendary South African actress's journey from theatre and music to television shaped her distinctive presence on screen.

Through discipline and authenticity, the former Generations actress built a career that continues to influence the industry.

Source: Briefly News