Linda Sokhulu Joins '7de Laan', Raves About the Growing Diversity on Iconic Show

Actress Linda Sokhulu is proud of the growing diversity on 7de Laan as she joined the iconic show

The veteran thespian recently joined the cast of the soapie to play the role of Tumi Selepe

The star urged the viewers of the telenovela to continue watching the show in order to find out whether Tumi is a villain or not

Linda Sokhulu is raving about the growing diversity on 7de Laan. The actress has just joined the soapie and she's excited to be part of its Season 23 cast.

The veteran thespian portrays the role of Tumi Selepe. She's a medical doctor who is in search for answers as she's Evelina's granddaughter.

TshisaLIVE reports that the Tumi is about to shake things up in Hillside. The publication reports that the actress did not reveal if Tumi is a villain or not.

She encouraged the viewers of the soapie to stay glued to their TV sets as time will tell whether Tumi is a baddie or not.

"That’s why you must watch and you’ll see things as they happen."

Linda Sokhulu added that she's proud to be part of the telenovela because of its diversity. She loves the fact that the cast is colourful.

“Its so diverse that you identify with your truth as a person of colour and you identify with the truth of a different race, and ethnic group."

