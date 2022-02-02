Khanyi Mbau's behind the scenes pic from The Wife has sent her fans into a frenzy on her timeline

The actress posted a snap of herself while filming a scene for the upcoming season of the telenovela and her peeps exploded with excitement

The new season will premiere on 17 February and The Wife's fans said they can't wait to watch their fave slay the role of Zandile

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The new season of The Wife will premiere on 17 February. Khanyi Mbau took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes snap of herself while busy filming Season 2 of the soapie.

Khanyi Mbau plays the role of Zandile on 'The Wife'. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

The actress portrays the character of Zandile in the telenovela that has taken Mzansi by storm. According to the storyline, Zandile is in jail but will come out to shake things up in the upcoming season.

Khanyi Mbau took to Instagram to let her stans know that she's ready to blow them away when the new season premieres in a few days to come.

Check out the pic here.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps took to the stunner's comment section to share that they can't wait to watch their fave slay the role of Zandile.

manobasali said:

"When I found out you're playing Zandile I almost cried. When the prison scene appeared, I jumped with excitement. My boyfriend was like "" and then I was like "yessssssss!!!!" thank you Jeezzzus."

ashlarmakgate wrote:

"This is your calling and there’s no turning back — so happy to see you bouncing back Queen. I love you."

teedowvee said:

"This role suits you and I know you gonna deliver. One thing about you, you always understand the assignment."

scorpio_ba3 added:

"Like there was no one else suited to be Zandile the way she's described in the novel and you makes it so seamless and beautiful."

Khanyi Mbau makes 1st appearance on 'The Wife'

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau has made her much-anticipated debut on Season 2 of The Wife. The reality TV star has been applauded for the way she slayed the scene she appeared in on Thursday, 13 January.

The actress portrays the character of Zandile. Showmax dropped three more episodes of the telenovela and Khanyi Mbau stole the hearts of many South Africans. Peeps went cray-cray over her acting skills.

They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her scene. @__reefa__ wrote:

"The few seconds of Zandile we got were enough to confirm that Khanyi is going to kill that role."

Source: Briefly News