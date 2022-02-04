Opening up about her role in The Wife , Zikhona Sodlaka said she's proud to contribute to the iconic movement sparked by telenovela

The talented actress portrays the role of Mandisa - a baby mama who gets everything she wants from her man

In a recent interview, the star revealed that she didn't expect to be showered with so much love for slaying the role of Mandisa

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zikhona Sodlaka has opened up about her character on The Wife. The actress portrays the role of Mandisa in the Showmax telenovela.

Zikhona Sodlaka says she didn't expect so much love from ‘The Wife’ viewers. Image: @zikhonasodlaka

Source: Instagram

Since the soapie started showing a few months back, Zikhona's character has been trending highly on social media. The viewers of the show cannot get enough of how the star portrays the role.

TshisaLIVE reports that she didn't expect the amount of love she's been receiving especially on Twitter for the way she slays the character. She's honoured to play the wildfire that is Mandisa.

Speaking about the role, the star said she's doing justice to all the ladies that Mandisa represents. Zikhona Sodlaka said she's honoured to be part of the iconic movement that The Wife has sparked.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Speaking of Mzansi books, the star said they need to be translated to TV shows because they contain a lot of authentic Mzansi stories that need to be told visually.

Zikhona Sodlaka aka Mandisa gets major love from 'The Wife' viewers

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zikhona Sodlaka's character in The Wife is getting major love on social media. Showmax dropped three more episodes of the fire telenovela this Thursday, 25 November.

The viewers of the show have shared that Zikhona's character is their fave in the soapie. Mandisa is a baby mama who gets everything she wants from her man.

The fans of the lit show have shared that Mandisa is representing all the baby mamas in Mzansi. They took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the role Zikhona Sodlaka plays in The Wife. A viewer @mpiloeh154 commented:

"Yoh, Mandisa is doing the things, she is representing all baby mamas."

Source: Briefly News