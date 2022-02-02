Somizi Mhlongo's fan favourite reality show Living the Dream is filming the fifth season with a major change in the production team

One of Mzansi's finest reality show producers, Olwethu Mlotshwa, aka DJ Olwee, has stepped back from Mhlongo's show

Another person who also will not be returning for the upcoming new season is Somizi's estranged husband, Mohale Motaung

Living the Dream with Somizi is coming back to our screens with a major shift in production. Olwethu Mlotshwa has left his role as the producer of the show to follow other business ventures.

‘Living the Dream With Somizi’ has said goodbye to one of the lead producers DJ Olwee. Image: Getty Images and @Olwee

Source: Getty Images

DJ Olwee and Somizi have cut some business ties as the socialite will no longer be producing the TV personalities reality show. According to ZAlebs, Olwee has not given a reason for leaving but it seems like he is looking to do business elsewhere.

There are no signs of bad blood between the two LQBTQ icons. DJ Olwee has worked on many of Mzansi's major celeb reality shows including Life With Kelly Khumalo and Kwa MaMkhize but when asked what his proudest production moment was, Mlotshwa said Somizi and Mohale's wedding special.

As the new season of the reality show continues production, Sunday World reported that Mhlongo expressed some concern about viewership. Somizi is rather worried about how the public will receive this new chapter of his life but plans to be honest about his separation from Mohale.

Multichoice is yet to confirm an official release date.

