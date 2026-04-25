Popular actor Malibongwe Ndwaba recently trended on social media for his characters on Skeem Saam

Fans of the show can't get enough of Ndwaba, who portrays the roles of Mr Xulu and Shongwe

Viewers of the soapie commented on Ndwaba's acting skills and storylines

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'Skeem Saam' fans praise Mr Xulu. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Talented actor Malibongwe Ndwaba, who portrays the characters of Mr Xulu and Shongwe, was recently praised on social media by Skeem Saam fans for his roles.

Ndwaba stars opposite actress Nozi Langa, who plays his girlfriend, Glenda, on the educational soapie Skeem Saam.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account on Monday, 20 April 2026, that Mr Xulu is currently carrying Skeem Saam.

"He is a brilliant actor and is currently carrying the show for me on #SkeemSaam. He embodies his character with excellence, and I’m curious to see what the writers have in store for Mr Xulu," said McDonald.

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Skeem Saam fans comment on Mr Xulu's storyline

@Blaq_Ston said:

"Oh, he is good, masterclass, wish they could drag his storyline longer."

@lulushezi responded:

"Great actor, but he isn't carrying the show. No one is, for now. All storylines are dull."

@tshegofatsomoon wrote:

"His character was intriguing at first, but lately, he's all over the place."

@dima_onzima reacted:

"He is excellent! But right now, I don't think the writers know what to do with his character. Going to the school competition would have opened many ways for them to branch out this character, but now, we wait and see."

@Mano_TeeKay said:

"Carrying the show? I'm afraid the bar is six feet under!"

@MologadiKekans replied:

"Carrying Skeem Saam, you mean? Aowa, not even!"

@PabloDaRunna wrote:

"His character was interesting at first, but now lost the plot. It's all over the place, and I can't wait for it to be over. Can the wardrobe give him the right size of pants?"

@Iamnowal_skn responded:

"Great actor, but his character and storyline are unnecessary."

@L3rato_Mofokeng reacted:

"He masters his art so well. This new role as Nr Xulu has really made him stand out, a character worth keeping for long. He brings the suspense and keeps us wanting more."

@itsKhutsoR94 wrote:

"I feel like the storyline is dragging now. He should be exposed and maybe write something for him to come back because he is a phenomenal actor."

@TheRealTiisetso said:

"I am enjoying his character, but not sure about carrying the show."

@Sanelisiwe_asi replied:

"At the moment, his story seems to have no direction, and it seems his luck is running out. When it does, then what?! On the run again or back to prison?"

@ManabileMa43115 responded:

"I love him. I wish the writers did more for this character. They are failing us while watching."

'Skeem Saam' fans applaud Mr Xulu. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam April spoiler: Glenda uncovers Mr X's dark secrets

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam's latest couple, Glenda and Mr Xulu, might break up when she learns the truth about him in April 2026.

Glenda and Mr Xulu previously trended on X when they were caught red-handed by the Seakamelas.

Skeem Saam fans previously commented on Glenda and Mr Xulu's relationship on social media.

Source: Briefly News