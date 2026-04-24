Popular actress Harriet Manamela recently opened up about playing Dorcas on eTV's Isitha: The Enemy

Manamela, who is famously known for playing the role of Meikie Maputla on Skeem Saam , discusses rumours that she's no longer on the SABC1 educational soapie

Fans of the legendary actress recently commented on her latest character and her role on Skeem Saam

Actress Harriet Manamela comments on reports she's leaving 'Skeem Saam' as Meikie. Images: HarrietManamela

Source: Instagram

Legendary actress Harriet Manamela has responded to social media rumours that she's left Skeem Saam after joining Isitha: The Enemy as Dorcas.

Manamela currently portrays the character of Meikie Maputla on SABC1's most-watched TV show, Skeem Saam.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on 22 April 2026 that the actress secured the role of Martha on eTV's Isitha: The Enemy as Dorcas.

Daily Sun reported on Thursday, 23 April 2026, that when Manamela was asked whether she was leaving Skeem Saam, the actress revealed that she was back in the freelancing world.

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"All I can say about that is, for the past two years, I became a call actor on the show, so I'm back in the freelancing world," says the legendary actress.

Manamela also reveals that her latest character is nothing like the previous roles she's portrayed.

"A character we all have in our families. When she's around, you get annoyed by her. But when she's not around, everyone talks about her, and they crack up thinking about what she could be doing," says the star.

Skeem Saam and Isitha: The Enemy fans react to Manamela's latest character

Lerato Merveley responded:

"I can't say much, but that's your role to be dramatic as Meikie of Skeem Saam."

Nobantu Loniah Mbokane Ntuli reacted:

"Into la Martha ne drama (the thing of Martha and drama0 actually runs in the family."

Maliavusa Takkiey wrote:

"Eish, there will be lots of noise in Isitha: The Enemy now."

Bokang Khoatsana said:

"I really trust her when it comes to drama."

Kay Solo reacted:

"Will she balance Isitha and Skeem Saam at the time?"

Katlego K-Mash Sefora replied:

"We need a storyline about Rebecca's siblings or parents."

Lethabo Leejoy commented:

"We welcome her. I can't wait. Ba nyise mama," (Take them down).

Rams Extra classes responded:

"It's time to shake things up. Rebbeca's world is about to change, but Solomzi's world has also changed. It's going to be very interesting."

Itumeleng Rose Sweetness Makoae said:

"Isitha: The Enemy never fails to deliver."

Harriet Manamela responds to rumours she exited 'Skeem Saam'. Images: HarrietManamela

Source: Getty Images

Skeem Saam: Florence Masebe replaces Harriet Manamela as Meikie Maputla

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Muvhango actress Florence Masebe took on the role of Meikie Maputla on SABC1's Skeem Saam, temporarily filling in for Harriet Manamela.

Actress Harriet Manamela needed sick leave and bid farewell to the popular SABC1 soapie to focus on her health issues.

Even though fans love Florence Masebe, many said they can't see anyone filling the shoes of Manamela on the show.

Source: Briefly News