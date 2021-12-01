Skeem Saam’s Harriet Manamela Praised for Meiki Maputla Performance

SABC 1 drama series Skeem Saam has had fans glued to their television screens ever since Meiki Maputla's attempted murder case began

When Meiki found out that Kwaito was her husband's illegitimate son, she took matters into her own hands and tried to kill him

This week she was in court and fans are praising Harriet Manamela for her outstanding performance as she takes on such an intense role

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Skeem Saam is heating up and viewers are fully invested in the drama. The court episodes have received rave reviews for displaying real emotion and one person whose name is being shouted is Harriet Manamela. The actress has been praised for leaving her heart in that scene.

Harriet Manamela has fans raving about her acting after last night's episode of 'Skeem Saam'. Image: @harrietmanamela

Source: Instagram

The South African reports that viewers of the show are awaiting Friday's episode, in which Meiki will receive her sentencing. Maputla is being tried for the attempted murder of Ma'Ntuli and Kwaito after finding out that John cheated on her back in the day and Kwaito was his lovechild.

Spoilers from the show confirm that the villainous Meiki will be given a hefty prison sentence and that will be her exit from the show. As her character's days come to an end, fans on Twitter are raving about the performances she has been delivering this week.

@Zandilesothura wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Give Harriet Manamela all her awards, she's killing this role of Meiki Maputla, imagine crying like that as if you're going to jail in real life, she understands the assignment."

@MapulaMokgosang said:

"Meikie's acting is top tier, I felt her every reaction."

Skeem Saam's Joyce Ledwaba doesn't want peace after fight with Joy Mbewana's friend

Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam star Joyce Ledwaba is hogging news headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star had a huge fight with Joy Mbewana and her friend Nozipho Nguse at a hotel in Limpopo a few months back.

The actress, who plays the role of Joyce Maputla in the popular SABC 1 show, opened up to a local publication about the fight over sleeping arrangements.

Joyce had invited Joy, who is the president of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa, to a ceremony she hosted back in March. Joyce said she had booked Joy and Nozipho a double room so they could sleep together but claimed they demanded two rooms when they arrived.

Source: Briefly.co.za