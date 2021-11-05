Skeem Saam star Joyce Ledwaba reportedly doesn't want peace after her verbal fight with Joy Mbewana's friend Nozipho Nguse

The altercation took place at a top hotel in Limpopo a few months back after Joyce refused to pay for an extra room for Joy and Nozipho

The actress shared that she had forked out a large sum of money to pay for a double room for the two but they wanted an extra room because they came with baes

Skeem Saam star Joyce Ledwaba is hogging news headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star had a huge fight with Joy Mbewana and her friend Nozipho Nguse at a hotel in Limpopo a few months back.

Skeem Saam actress Joyce Ledwaba fought with Joy Mbewana's friend Nozipho Nguse in March. Image: Joyce Majoy Ledwaba

Source: Facebook

The actress, who plays the role of Joyce Maputla in the popular SABC 1 show, opened up to a local publication about the fight over sleeping arrangements.

Joyce had invited Joy, who is the president of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa, to a ceremony she hosted back in March. Joyce said she had booked Joy and Nozipho a double room so they could sleep together but claims they demanded two rooms when they arrived.

She alleged that both Joy and Nozipho came with their baes which is why they wanted to sleep in separate rooms.

The star said she couldn't afford the extra room and that led to a "verbal fight" between her and Nozipho, according to Daily Sun. She added that Joy, Nozipho and their boos left without attending the event because of the altercation.

Both Joy and Nozipho rubbished Joyce's claim that they came with their boyfriends, according to the publication.

