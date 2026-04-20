On Sunday, 12 April 2026 , Thato Immaculate announced her decision to divorce fellow Big Brother Mzansi star Gash1 after three years of marriage

Fans initially hoped the couple might reconcile, but a development spotted on Monday, 20 April 2026, suggested the split is becoming final

Some social media users expressed sadness, while others pointed out small remaining details that could still hint at a possible reconciliation

Gash1 hinted at his divorce from Thato Immaculate. Image: _officialgash1, callherthato

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi star Brandon “Gash1” Mthombeni has all but confirmed that his three-year marriage to Thato Immaculate Mthombeni (née Mokoena) is over.

Thato Immaculate caught South Africans off guard when she released a statement announcing her decision to divorce Gash1.

When she clarified why she was splitting from the man she met in the Big Brother Mzansi season four house, some fans were hopeful that the couple would resolve their differences, but Gash1’s latest move now suggests reconciliation is unlikely, at least for the time being.

Gash1 confirms Thato Immaculate divorce

On Monday, 20 April 2026, just over a week after Thato Immaculate announced their split, an X (Twitter) user @_ayanda_sengane noted that Gash1 had edited the profile on his official Instagram account.

The netizen noted that the social media influencer removed the “married to @thatoimmaculate” tag. The post was captioned:

“Gash1 has removed the 💍 tag on his profile😭😭😭🕊️...”

See the screenshots of Gash1’s Instagram bio before and after the edit below:

SA reacts after Gash1 makes changes to Instagram bio

The post quickly gained traction on the microblogging website and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some were disappointed that the couple had decided to go their separate ways, others highlighted one detail that gave them hope that the couple would reconcile.

Here are some of the comments:

@Zamayworld remarked:

“I really thought they would resolve things. I thought Thato would calm and forgive him; she is really a woman who stands by her standards.”

@Jesicantimbana noted:

“The pictures are still there, though.”

@Pearlyi_n_ said:

“Eyy, men and just like that, he’s moved on 😭 he’s gonna find someone soon as if nothing happened.”

@mandisamazibuk6 remarked:

“Be sure men will know their worth and will move on😭”

@Basetsana1203 commented:

“I was beginning to forget that they separated, then this popped up😪😭”

@Pablo1K10 shared:

“Yohh😭Divorce is so messy! Yoh yah neh. I guess we will never know what really happened kuAcrimony yabo🥺💔”

@Eliza_Sibeko predicted:

“Girl is about to glow up and boss up 🔥”

@dragzito said:

“Eish yah nor it's really bad...😔 But I firmly stand with my boy Gash1 namanje and I shall patiently wait for him to tell his side of the story...🤝🏽”

@sheldonlikesyou remarked:

“This means only Mandla and Lexi are the realest since day one, what’s going on with relationships 😭❓”

Mzansi reacted to Gash1's actions amid Thato Immaculate split. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Thato Immaculate deletes Gash1's photos, except one

Meanwhile, Gash1 isn't the only one who made changes to their official social media account.

Briefly News previously reported that Thato Immaculate removed pictures of her husband, Gash1 Mthombeni, on her Instagram account except for one.

This came just a week after the former Metro FM radio personality confirmed that she's no longer in a relationship with the businessman.

Source: Briefly News