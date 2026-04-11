Media personality Thato Immaculate surprised her fans on social media on Saturday, 11 April 2026, when she announced her breakup with the father of her son, Gash1 Mthombeni

The radio personality revealed that both families were involved in discussions around the separation of their relationship

South Africans commented on their breakup on social media over the weekend

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Thato Immaculate and Gash1 breakup. Images: ThatoImmaculate

Source: Instagram

Former Metro FM radio personality and actress Thato Immaculate has announced the end of her marriage to Gash1 Mthombeni.

The popular couple, who met on Big Brother Mzansi season 3 and got engaged three years ago, have called it quits.

The Mthombenis previously trended on social media when they shared photos of their newborn baby on their social media platforms.

The former reality TV star confirmed the breakup in a statement on her X account on Saturday, 11 April 2026.

The radio personality said in a statement: “After three years of marriage, Gashwan Brandon Mthombeni and I are no longer together.

“Following incidents that happened the past few days that are irreconcilable by my standards and values, I have made the decision to walk away.”

South Africans react to their breakup

@BlackLckd said:

"I respectfully ask that this doesn't turn into a Thato vs Gash1. He remains the father of my child.' This is the level of maturity you will never get from feminists; this is what putting the child first means."

@odedanilo reacted:

“I have always maintained there are certain non-negotiables I cannot compromise on, no matter how insignificant to the next person'. Love that for you."

@Stanely_ai responded:

"Guys, who on earth are these people? So, is it the government's demand that when citizens breakup they must issue statements to the public."

@Kearatiwa wrote:

"Me fighting the urge to project because my boyfriend cheated on me recently and I took him back. Hate how men do not value their partners yazi...Love how you chose yourself."

@MasQeeeee commented:

"Thato, I truly admire your bravery and the strength you show in standing firm on your non-negotiables. You embody such powerful, divine feminine energy. Sending you love and wishing you nothing but the best!"

@Zealot_New replied:

"Me trying to decode what could be a non-negotiable in marriage that doesn't touch infidelity, cause I love news."

@Heroinenetheng2 wrote:

"Tbh I respect you shame cos it can never be me, I struggle to leave relationships, I can only imagine how you guys get the strength to leave a marriage. A boy who didn’t pay anything to my family, I still struggle to walk away."

@Mditshwer said:

"The most painful thing about marriage is that women can decide to walk away anytime they feel like. But a man is bound; he can not just walk away and think that will be it."

Former 'Big Brother Mzansi' stars Thato and Gash1 split after 3 years. Images: ThatoImmaculate and Gash1

Source: Facebook

Gash1 and Thato share videos of their baby: "The most handsome boy"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Generations: The Legacy stars Gash1 and Thato Mthombeni have welcomed their bundle of joy.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV stars recently shared photos and videos of their baby boy on social media.

Fans of the couple took to their Instagram posts to congratulate them this week and comment on their union.

Source: Briefly News