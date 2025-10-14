Popular Generations: The Legacy stars Gash1 and Thato Mthombeni have welcomed their bundle of joy

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV stars recently shared photos and videos of their baby boy on social media

Fans of the couple took to their Instagram posts to congratulate them this week and comment on their union

Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV stars Gash1 and Thato Mthombeni recently showed off their newborn baby boy.

This comes after the former Generations: The Legacy actors announced their pregnancy on social media.

The Mthombenis previously made headlines when they chose love and rejected a reality TV return.

The former reality TV star shared videos of her baby boy and bump on her Instagram account on Monday, 13 October 2025.

She captioned the post: "Hi, I’m a mommy to the most handsome baby boy, and when I tell you it’s been a journey and a half to get there, you know what I’ll just show you💕."

Thato also shared that she loves her husband more than before and she's obsessed with her baby boy.

South Africans congratulate the Mthombenis

Big Brother Mzansi couple join Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite Big Brother Mzansi reality TV couple Thato and Gash1 Mthombeni bagged acting together on one TV soapie.

The fan-favourite reality TV stars made their debut on SABC1's Generations: The Legacy as a couple on the show.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the couple bagging an acting gig together.

