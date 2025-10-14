SA Reacts to Late Actress Londiwe Faith Nene’s Final Pic Before Her Death: “This Is Heartbreaking”
- Youngins actress Londiwe Faith Nene sadly passed away on Saturday, 11 October 2025
- An online user shared the final picture that the actress took of herself days before she died on social media
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's final photo on earth
Mzansi's entertainment industry has lost yet another one of its own this year. Actress Londiwe Faith Nene's sudden passing left many creatives and her fans saddened as they paid tribute on social media, and recently her final picture before her death has gone viral.
On Monday, 13 October 2025, an online user @ZukzFranco shared a photo that the late Youngins star posted on her Instagram page just days before she met her untimely death.
In the picture, Nene looked happy, wearing an Orlando Pirates FC jersey. Londiwe passed away on Saturday, 11 October 2025, at the age of 35, and her family confirmed the cause of death with media publications.
The picture was captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Sad news about Londiwe Faith Nene, who passed on 11 October 2025. This image was posted on 3 October. Life is unpredictable."
See the image below:
Mzansi reacts to Londiwe Nene's final photo
Shortly after the last picture of the late actress went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:
@EmmiieTLO said:
"Life, this is heartbreaking. May her soul Rest In Peace."
@robtweeds wrote:
"This must be a sad moment for her family. May her soul find rest peacefully. What was the cause of her demise? Was she sick?"
@ZandileClock responded:
"Losing someone from the Pirates family is always so hard. May this beautiful Buccaneer rest in peace. Condolences to family and friends."
@RRendiel92612 commented:
"I loved her role on Youngins. May her soul rest in peace."
@JAMA_NM replied:
"May her soul rest in perfect peace. She looked happy. Condolences to her family, friends and Orlando Pirates faithful fans."
@mqoballack mentioned:
"Londi and I were Facebook friends from 2011. In 2012, we met at Houghton for a possible relationship. Unfortunately, nothing was materialised, anyway RIP."
@Yo_Svndx tweeted:
"Absolutely loved how she could keep a straight face while pranking others. She was so funny. May she Rest In Peace."
@zola_hashatsi wrote:
"I am shocked. Lala Ngoxolo Queen Londiwe Faith Nene. You were such a Happy, fun soul. #RIPLondiweFaithNene."
@Mama_Bridgie said:
"This is a picture she took while she was alive. Why can't it be used? Isn't this her picture? Not understanding why a "respectful" picture must be used.... she took this one and posted it, respectfully so?"
RIP Meme Ditshego: Actress’s cause of death announced
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African entertainment industry was mourning the passing of veteran actress Meme Ditshego, who passed on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.
The actress is famously known for her roles on SABC's sitcoms, Ga Re Dumele, Coconutz, and Mzansi Magic's Cobrizi. A source close to the legendary actress's family has announced the 60-year-old actress's cause of death.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za