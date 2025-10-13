Fan-favourite Moja Love TV personality and actress, Londiwe Nene's cause of death has been confirmed by her family

Nene, who starred on the popular South African youth drama, Youngins , passed away on Saturday, 11 October 2025

South Africans and fans of the talented actress took to social media on Monday, 13 October 2025, to pay tribute to the 35-year-old star

‘Youngin’ star Londiwe Nene’s cause of death has been announced. Image: NeneLondiwe

The cause of death of popular content creator and actress Londiwe Nene, who played Aunt Thuli on Youngins, has been announced.

Nene's family confirmed on Monday, 13 October 2025, that she has passed away at the age of 35 years.

The actress starred opposite rising star Lebohang Lephatsoana on the popular youth drama, Youngins.

Sunday World reported on Monday, 13 October 2025, that Nene died in what appears to be a case of suspected poisoning.

The publication adds that Nene's sister, Lethukuthula Nene, revealed that the family is heartbroken by the actress's death.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on his X account on Monday, 13 October 2025, that Nene has passed away.

The Moja Love TV personality is also famously known for starring in TV shows such as Outlaws, Adulting, and Aunties.

South Africans pay tribute to Nene

@LuvoLwakho commented:

"This is sad news. She was still young."

@mohohlo_lerato responded:

"Ah man, she was so funny. I wonder what happened."

@LoveChr95721429 said:

"It must have been an accident because I saw her in Sandton a few days ago. May her soul rest in peace."



@Presley_phoebie wrote:

"Her career has just started to shine, njena. May her soul rest in peace."

@Karabo_M24 responded:

"I remember her from Youngins as Amo’s aunt and Insika from the Bioskop Movie as King's wife."

@EmmiieTLO replied:

"This is truly heartbreaking. May her soul rest in peace. Condolences to her family and friends."

@hiddensecretes commented:

"Hot privilege is real, because why do I feel like death should've taken someone else instead of Londy?"

@MelodicVibz said:

"This is heartbreaking news."

@sthemza18 replied:

"What a beautiful lady, ulale ngoxolo nkosazana," (Rest in peace, young lady).



@MALI_K90 wrote:

"Eish may her soul rest in peace. Once and always."



@elkay40 said:

"Morgue people really see things. This is heartbreaking."



@MonicaMasidiLef responded:

"Haikhona! (No way) This lady was so funny and beautiful! Life ya nou ya tshosa (Life is scary) straight. Yho."

@Nonhlan34930858 wrote:

"It's my first time seeing her. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in."

@NabelaBilankulu replied:

"Oh, this thtewoman wako (from) Moja Llve with a gorgeous body. Shame, man, may she rest in peace."

The family of ‘Youngins’ actress Londiwe Nene’s reveals cause of death. Images: PhilMphela and NeneLondiwe

RIP Meme Ditshego: Actress’s cause of death announced

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African entertainment industry was mourning the passing of veteran actress Meme Ditshego, who passed on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

The actress is famously known for her roles on SABC's sitcoms, Ga Re Dumele, Coconutz, and Mzansi Magic's Cobrizi.

A source close to the legendary actress's family has announced the 60-year-old actress's cause of death.

