General Shadrack Sibiya Said He Used Information From Brown Mogotsi for Survival
- The suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya faced questions from the Ad Hoc Committee
- Sibiya appeared on 14 October after he testified the previous day in Parliament, where he defended the communication he had with businessman Brown Mogotsi
- Sibiya said that the information that he received from Mogotsi did not mean that he had a relationship with him
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Suspended deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya defended the communication he shared with a controversial businessman. He spoke during his second appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, Cape Town, on 14 October 2025.
Sibiya said that the information he received from Mogotsi was for his survival. He said that he received a message that he must watch his back. He also said that he confided in National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola about conspiracies to arrest him. He also said that there are thousands of Artificial Intelligence-generated messages about him. When pressed to answer what he did with the information he received from Mogotsi, he said that he used it to survive.
Sibiya also confirmed that he is still in contact with Mogotsi. He clarified that he is not in regular contact with him and does not discuss South African Police Service issues.
What you need to know about the Ad Hoc Committee
- Masemola testified before the Ad Hoc Committee and said that cartels plot against national commissioners to remove them if the commissioner did not suit their agenda
- Masemola added that the Deputy President of the Patriotic Alliance, Kenny Kunene, visited murder-accused Katiso Molefe more than once
- Sibiya testified that he became a target after the arrest of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli
- Sibiya also said that Mogotsi tried to score a free hotel breakfast during a meeting in which he forgot to pay for his food
- Sibiya remarked that the arrest of the suspects accused of killing AKA sparked a fallout with Mkhwanazi
South Africans slam Sibiya
South Africans commenting on X were puzzled by Sibiya's statements.
Letshego said:
"You communicate with the guy regularly, but you don't know him. You had to Google him, and this is a guy who shares classified information with you that you use for your advantage."
BearerOfTruth said:
"Sibiya isn't compromised. He's entangled. You can't claim integrity while staying in touch with the very criminals you're supposed to be fighting."
Blazini said:
"The General isn't generaling."
Zanele Ngcobo said:
"He literally said that he didn't know him a few months back!"
Quincy Sithole said:
"Dude is so confused, man. How is it that folks like this get very senior positions? How does he lead when he cannot lead the words that come out of his mouth?"
Sibiya testifies in protest
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sibiya said that he was testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee in protest. He spoke on his first day before the Ad Hoc Committee.
Sibiya said that he spoke with his lawyers about testifying and wanted the Ad Hoc Committee to know that he did not want to testify.
