The suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya faced questions from the Ad Hoc Committee

Sibiya appeared on 14 October after he testified the previous day in Parliament, where he defended the communication he had with businessman Brown Mogotsi

Sibiya said that the information that he received from Mogotsi did not mean that he had a relationship with him

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

General Shadrack Sibiya said he was in touch with Brown Mogotsi. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Suspended deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya defended the communication he shared with a controversial businessman. He spoke during his second appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, Cape Town, on 14 October 2025.

Sibiya said that the information he received from Mogotsi was for his survival. He said that he received a message that he must watch his back. He also said that he confided in National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola about conspiracies to arrest him. He also said that there are thousands of Artificial Intelligence-generated messages about him. When pressed to answer what he did with the information he received from Mogotsi, he said that he used it to survive.

Sibiya also confirmed that he is still in contact with Mogotsi. He clarified that he is not in regular contact with him and does not discuss South African Police Service issues.

General Shadrack Sibiya appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Ad Hoc Committee

South Africans slam Sibiya

South Africans commenting on X were puzzled by Sibiya's statements.

Letshego said:

"You communicate with the guy regularly, but you don't know him. You had to Google him, and this is a guy who shares classified information with you that you use for your advantage."

BearerOfTruth said:

"Sibiya isn't compromised. He's entangled. You can't claim integrity while staying in touch with the very criminals you're supposed to be fighting."

Blazini said:

"The General isn't generaling."

Zanele Ngcobo said:

"He literally said that he didn't know him a few months back!"

Quincy Sithole said:

"Dude is so confused, man. How is it that folks like this get very senior positions? How does he lead when he cannot lead the words that come out of his mouth?"

Sibiya testifies in protest

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sibiya said that he was testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee in protest. He spoke on his first day before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Sibiya said that he spoke with his lawyers about testifying and wanted the Ad Hoc Committee to know that he did not want to testify.

