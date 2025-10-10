General Fannie Masemola shared how criminal cartels plotted against National Police Commissioners

Masemola said the cartels plotted from day one to remove the commissioner if it didn't suit their agenda

South Africans weighed in on the commissioner's claims, sharing mixed reactions to the statement

General Fannie Masemola said cartels plotted against National Police Commissioners. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – General Fannie Masemola said he is aware of attempts to remove him as the National Police Commissioner, saying that his tenure was decided by cartels.

Masemola made the admission on Thursday, 9 October 2025, before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. The committee is holding hearings into allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Masemola details how cartels plot against National Commissioners

During his explosive testimony, Masemola told the committee that there were always plans devised against the South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner. He explained that there would be criminal cartels who connive and come up with cases to remove commissioners.

“Actually, from day one, when you get appointed, there are those who work day and night to see how they can remove you,” Masemola said.

He added that he would like to finish his term, but it was determined by other key stakeholders, who, in this case, are criminals.

How did social media users react to the news?

South Africans weighed in on Masemola’s claims, sharing mixed reactions.

Johnny Masuku said:

“I wonder if he was picked by the cartels himself.”

Domingos Thabang Motabene noted:

“Are you guys thinking what I'm thinking? Who cleaned the Phala Phala mess? Next thing, someone is appointed as the National Commissioner. Do the math, guys.”

Tertius Kritzinger suggested:

“So, with him still being in the hot seat, the cartels are happy with his performance.”

Ryk Van Renen asked:

“So, was he not appointed by CR? Or was CR told by the cartels who to appoint?”

Dlomo Gal noted:

“From Guptas to cartels.”

Joshua Mokoena said:

“We had Guptas. Now we have cartels. All in the mighty name of the ANC.”

Malcolm Stephens added:

“Spill it, General. Even the ANC president is appointed by cartels. Everyone can now see that ANC is a cartel. More popcorn, please.”

What else you need to know about the Ad Hoc Committee hearings

Parliamentary proceedings postponed after rocky start

Briefly News reported that the hearings into Mkhwanazi’s allegations initially got off to a rocky start.

The hearings had to be paused after Julius Malema raised a point of order regarding Mkhwanazi's statement.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was unhappy that a supplementary statement was submitted.

Source: Briefly News