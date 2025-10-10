ActionSA's Dereleen James accused General Fannie Masemola of failing to protect citizens from drug cartels

Masemola was testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee about Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's actions

James also blasted the African National Congress, noting that the minister was a member of the party and deployed by it

Dereleen James slammed General Fannie Masemola for failing to protect citizens from drug cartels. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - ActionSA's Dereleen James did not hold back in her thoughts amid the allegations of corruption currently being made before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee.

General Fannie Masemola is currently appearing before Parliamentarians as hearings continue into allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

While questioning Masemola about Minister Senzo Mchunu’s decision to close the Political Killings Task Team, James noted that the African National Congress (ANC) minister wanted to put a stop to investigations about a drug cartel that had captured South Africa.

James was unhappy with Masemola’s response

Masemola pointed out that Mchunu was not the Minister of the ANC but the Minister of Police in the Republic, but James wasn’t having it.

The ActionSA Member of Parliament (MP) was quick to rebuke Masemola’s assertion, stating that Mchunu was deployed by the ANC.

“We need to identify where these people come from. We need to identify where the rot comes from,” she said.

She noted how many crimes were being committed in the country because of drugs, and that’s why it was important to understand who the enablers were.

“We are not here to play games. These people are ANC aligned. We are here to rout them out, and we must name them," she stated.

Dereleen James slammed the ANC during her speech. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

James then rebuked Masemola, stating that while she respected him as the National Police Commissioner, he could not claim to be beyond reproach.

“You did not protect South Africans. You exposed us to drug cartels,” said James.

You can view her comments below.

What else you need to know about the Ad Hoc Committee hearings

Parliamentary proceedings postponed after rocky start

Briefly News reported that the hearings into General Mkhwanazi’s allegations initially got off to a rocky start.

The hearings had to be paused after Julius Malema raised a point of order regarding Mkhwanazi's statement.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader was unhappy that a supplementary statement was submitted.

Source: Briefly News