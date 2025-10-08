General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Slams the Notion That Bheki Cele Supported the PKTT
- KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi continued testifying at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament
- He responded to a question about former Police Minister Bheki Cele's tenure as the Police Minister and his views on the Political Killings Task Team
- Mkhwanazi testified that Cele was not a supporter of the Political Killings Task Team in the same way that one would support a football team
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE —The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, weighed in on whether former Police Minister Bheki Cele supported the work that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) did.
Mkhwanazi testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 7 October 2025. The Committee was established to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made when he held a press briefing on 6 July 2025 in Druban, KwaZulu-Natal.
The chief evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, asked Mkhwanazi if Cele was a supporter of the PKTT. Mkhwanazi dismissed the notion and said that Cele, as a minister of Police, was satisfied with the work that the task team was doing.
ATTENTION: Tell What You Think About Briefly News and Join the Giveaway. Free Access to a Copywriting Course Awaits!
"I wouldn't say that he was a supporter. This is no football team," he said.
How the Ad hoc Committee was formed
The Ad Hoc Committee was formed after Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza mandated the Portfolio Committees on Police, Justice, and Crime Intelligence to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made during his press briefing.
The Committees held a sitting and agreed to the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the allegations. The African National Congress's Member of Parliament, Soviet Lekganyane, was elected to be the chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee.
Mkhwanazi's testimony was delayed after a disagreement arose among the MPs. This was after the legal adviser of Parliament stated that Mkhwanazi's statement, which he submitted, was supplementary. The proceedings were adjourned.
What you need to know about the Ad Hoc Committee
- Mkhwanazi testified that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who has been placed on leave, may have allegedly interfered with a police case by destroying evidence in a case that happened when he was the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal
- Mkhwanazi made the President of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, smile when he shared his political views
- Mkhwanazi said that he opened a case against suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya
- Member of Parliament David Skosana slammed Parliament's legal adviser and accused him of embarrassing members of the Committee
- Advocate Arendse, in his opening speech, warned Parliamentarians and South Africans about the impact of corruption on democracy
Mkhwanazi issues chilling warning
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mkhwanai issued a chilling warning about surveillance in South Africa. He was testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee.
DA to decide on Dianne Kohler Barnard after ANC, MK, and PA demand her recusal from Ad Hoc Committee
Mkhwanaz said that rogue members within the Crime Intelligence are able to listen in on conversations. He said if asked for an opinion, he would suggest that the Crime Intelligence Unit be shut down.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.