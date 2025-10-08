KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi continued testifying at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament

He responded to a question about former Police Minister Bheki Cele's tenure as the Police Minister and his views on the Political Killings Task Team

Mkhwanazi testified that Cele was not a supporter of the Political Killings Task Team in the same way that one would support a football team

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi discussed Bheki Cele. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and /Lulama Zenzile/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE —The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, weighed in on whether former Police Minister Bheki Cele supported the work that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) did.

Mkhwanazi testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 7 October 2025. The Committee was established to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made when he held a press briefing on 6 July 2025 in Druban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The chief evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, asked Mkhwanazi if Cele was a supporter of the PKTT. Mkhwanazi dismissed the notion and said that Cele, as a minister of Police, was satisfied with the work that the task team was doing.

"I wouldn't say that he was a supporter. This is no football team," he said.

How the Ad hoc Committee was formed

The Ad Hoc Committee was formed after Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza mandated the Portfolio Committees on Police, Justice, and Crime Intelligence to investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made during his press briefing.

The Committees held a sitting and agreed to the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate the allegations. The African National Congress's Member of Parliament, Soviet Lekganyane, was elected to be the chairperson of the Ad Hoc Committee.

Mkhwanazi's testimony was delayed after a disagreement arose among the MPs. This was after the legal adviser of Parliament stated that Mkhwanazi's statement, which he submitted, was supplementary. The proceedings were adjourned.

Bheki Cele was happy with the PKTT. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

