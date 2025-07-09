Parliament Speaker Appoints 3 Committees To Probe General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s Allegations
- The speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, has directed Parliament to act on the allegations General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made
- Mkhwanazi said that parliamentarians, ministers, and top police officials are part of a drug syndicate operating nationwide
- South Africans discussed the steps Parliament will take, and many praised Mkhwanazi for holding the press briefing
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, has directed Parliament to act with urgency in response to the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
What did Didiza say?
Didiza, in a statement to Parliament shared on 9 July 2025, directed the committees on Police, Justice and Constitutional Development, and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence to look into the allegations Mkhwanazi made for the safety and security of the country. She said the committees to consider security matters in light of the allegations and report to the National Assembly.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Didiza's directive comes after Mkhwanazi held a press briefing where he made explosive revelations linking the political landscape to the criminal underworld. He said the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, meddled in police matters by directing Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to shut down KwaZulu-Natal's Political Killings Task Force.
Mkhwanazi exposes alleged syndicate
Mkhwanazi also said that ministers and Parliamentarians are involved in a drug syndicate that involves police officers and members of the judiciary, as well as prosecutors nationwide. He linked Mchunu to Brown Mogotsi, an individual with ties to the underworld who had access to police records.
Mkhwanazi also said there are ties between Mchunu and Vuzimusi "Cat" Matlala, the tendepreneur arrested for the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane.
What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations
- The African National Congress's Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, defended the uniform Mkhwanazi wore during the briefing after he was accused of wearing a military uniform
- The Democratic Alliance, the MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters called for action after Mkhwanazi's damning allegations
- Mchunu and Sibiya, responding to Mkhwanazi's claims, denied that they were meddling with police affairs and that they were involved with a drug syndicate
- Members of the Gaansbaai community in the Western Cape marched in support of Mkhwanazi
- The National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, weighed in on some of the allegations Mkhwaanzi made
South Africans react
Netizens shared their views on Didiza's directive.
Rio Van De Kamp said:
"We are running out of time. WE can't talk about one thing always."
Shardul Thakur said:
"Senzo Mchunu must step aside with immediate effect as per the ANC Constitution to clear his name."
Tiyani Mhlanga said:
"Now I understand why ministers have bodyguards. They are criminals."
Atlas Rakghogo said:
"South Africa is a playground for corruption with poor leadership."
Zintle Zee said:
"No surprises there."
SAHRC, SA Church Council calls for commission of inquiry
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Human Rights Commission has called for a commission of inquiry to be established to thoroughly investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made. The South African Council of Churches also weighed in.
The Council praised Mkhwanazi for exposing potential corruption. The African Transformation Movement called on the Public Protector to investigate Mchunu.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena joined Briefly News in 2023 and is a Current Affairs writer. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za