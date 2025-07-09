The speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, has directed Parliament to act on the allegations General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made

Mkhwanazi said that parliamentarians, ministers, and top police officials are part of a drug syndicate operating nationwide

South Africans discussed the steps Parliament will take, and many praised Mkhwanazi for holding the press briefing

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Thoko Didiza said three committees must investigate General Mkhwanazi's claims. Images: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — The Speaker of Parliament, Thoko Didiza, has directed Parliament to act with urgency in response to the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

What did Didiza say?

Didiza, in a statement to Parliament shared on 9 July 2025, directed the committees on Police, Justice and Constitutional Development, and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence to look into the allegations Mkhwanazi made for the safety and security of the country. She said the committees to consider security matters in light of the allegations and report to the National Assembly.

Didiza's directive comes after Mkhwanazi held a press briefing where he made explosive revelations linking the political landscape to the criminal underworld. He said the Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, meddled in police matters by directing Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to shut down KwaZulu-Natal's Political Killings Task Force.

Parliament Speaker Thoko Didiza called on three committees to investigate Mkhwanazi's claims. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mkhwanazi exposes alleged syndicate

Mkhwanazi also said that ministers and Parliamentarians are involved in a drug syndicate that involves police officers and members of the judiciary, as well as prosecutors nationwide. He linked Mchunu to Brown Mogotsi, an individual with ties to the underworld who had access to police records.

Mkhwanazi also said there are ties between Mchunu and Vuzimusi "Cat" Matlala, the tendepreneur arrested for the attempted murder of actress Tebogo Thobejane.

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

South Africans react

Netizens shared their views on Didiza's directive.

Rio Van De Kamp said:

"We are running out of time. WE can't talk about one thing always."

Shardul Thakur said:

"Senzo Mchunu must step aside with immediate effect as per the ANC Constitution to clear his name."

Tiyani Mhlanga said:

"Now I understand why ministers have bodyguards. They are criminals."

Atlas Rakghogo said:

"South Africa is a playground for corruption with poor leadership."

Zintle Zee said:

"No surprises there."

SAHRC, SA Church Council calls for commission of inquiry

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Human Rights Commission has called for a commission of inquiry to be established to thoroughly investigate the allegations Mkhwanazi made. The South African Council of Churches also weighed in.

The Council praised Mkhwanazi for exposing potential corruption. The African Transformation Movement called on the Public Protector to investigate Mchunu.

Source: Briefly News