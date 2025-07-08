South Africans across the country have taken to the streets to show General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi their solidarity

This was after Mkhwanazi accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and top cop Shadrack Sibiya of being involved in a criminal syndicate

The Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command and community members in the Western Cape marched to support Mkhwanazi

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The Gaansbaai community mobilised in support of Mkhwanazi, and Gcobani Ndzongana addressed them. Image: @gndzongana

Source: Twitter

GAANSBAAI, WESTERN CAPE — Protests in support of South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi erupted across South Africa. The support came after he implicated police Minister Senzo Mchunu and top cop Shadrack Sibiya in a nationwide criminal syndicate.

Communities march for Mkhwanazi

Residents of the Gansbaai community in the Western Cape marched to the local police station on 8 July 2025 to voice their support for Mkhwanazi. A large number of community members marched and gathered outside the police station. Police officers stood on standby while Gcobani Ndzongana, leader of the Land Party SA, addressed the crowd.

Land Party SA leader Gcobani Ndzongana led marchers in support of Mkhwanazi. Image: @gndzongana

Source: Twitter

What did the community leader say?

In a video Sihle Mavuso posted on his @ZANewsFlash X account, Ndzongana expressed his and the community's support for Mkhwanazi. He said General Mkhwanazi represents poor people who are sick and tired of corruption in the cabinet. He said politicians are collaborating with criminals to terrorise black and coloured communities.

"We want to tell your superiors that you touch General Mkhwanazi, you touch us. General Mkhwanazi is us. Mkhwanazi represents the cries of communities. The crimes in our communities are brought by politicians, corrupt politicians and corrupt police officers within the (South African Police) Service," he said.

View the X video here:

EFF marches in Mkhwanazi's support

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Srudent Command members from the Durban University of Technology marched in support of Mkhwanazi. The marchers were joined by EFF Members of Parliament Sihle Lonzi and Naledi Chirwa. Battalion 54 posted on his @54Battalion X account.

View the X video here:

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's allegations

Security tightens outside Mkhwanazi's house

In a related article, Briefly News reported that security outside Mkhwanazi's Durban, KwaZulu-Natal house was tightened. This was after Mkhwanazi implicated Mchunu and Sibiya in a criminal syndicate that allegedly involves politicians, police officers, and members of the justice system.

A businessman who lives in the area said that he was surprised when he saw an increasing number of police officers outside his house. He said he was happy for the extra security.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News