Jason Vanporppal, known as Jaayfilms, returned to Los Angeles on 11 June 2026 after completing a 106-day skateboarding expedition across Africa

The journey began in Uganda and passed through several countries before ending in Cape Town, with the goal of raising funds for a major skatepark project

Before leaving Africa, he made a final stop in Johannesburg, where he surprised a crew member with a new car before flying back to reunite with his family in LA

Los Angeles-based skateboarder Jason Vanporppal has returned to the United States after completing a 106-day skateboarding journey across Africa, culminating in a homecoming surprise from his family in Los Angeles on 11 June 2026. He shared the video on Instagram, thanking his family for showing up for him.

The visual showed Jason with a skateboard on his shoulder. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

Vanporppal documented his arrival back in LA after spending four months travelling across multiple African countries as part of a long-distance skateboarding expedition that began in Uganda on 8 February 2026 and ended in Cape Town, South Africa. The journey formed part of a fundraising and awareness initiative aimed at supporting the construction of a major skatepark project in Uganda.

The expedition saw him travel through Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana before entering South Africa, where he completed the final stretch of the cross-continental route after thousands of kilometres of travel on skateboard. The expedition was tied to a broader social impact mission focused on raising funds and awareness for one of the largest planned skateparks in Uganda. Vanporppal used the journey to highlight youth skate culture and infrastructure development across the continent.

Jason posed with his skateboard during his Africa tour. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

Final stop in South Africa included surprise gesture

Before leaving Africa, Vanporppal made a final stop in Johannesburg where he surprised his support crew member, Jerome Joel, with a brand-new Volvo XC30, reportedly in partnership with Volvo Car South Africa, as a gesture of appreciation for assistance throughout the expedition.

The journey officially ended with his departure from South Africa, followed by a 25-hour flight back to Los Angeles, where he reunited with his family. Vanporppal has indicated that the Africa expedition is not his final journey, stating plans to return to Uganda in 2027 to oversee skatepark development and to revisit South Africa in the future for further projects linked to skate culture and youth development.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Mzansi thanked him for visiting the country

A lot of netizens showed up in the comments, thanking him for visiting the country and also showing it love. Some even said he needs to visit South Africa once again.

Seanseamuskelly wrote:

“Awesome man. Mama, we love your son. What an absolute legend.”

Jean_van_whye shared:

“What a beautiful moment. That’s one proud mama. From one mama to another, you have raised an amazing young man.”

Cheriehendricks commented:

“Beautiful homecoming and a very proud mom. South Africa looks forward to welcoming you and your family to Cape Town.”

Challett13 joked:

“You didn't get eaten by a lion like I thought. Fun journey to watch. Well done.”

Nessietaylor said:

“You have a great family. Bring them to visit in SA, we miss your energy already.”

Ntsika__dwayi reacted:

“Aaah man! Okay now who’s chopping onions.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about skateboarders

American skateboarder Jaay shared a video on his roadside journey towards Worcester on day 104 of his cross-continental trek.

An American skateboarder’s journey across Mzansi took a tense turn after he encountered a road protest blocking a major highway.

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal was hit on the head by a drone while giving a speech the day after completing 106 days of skating through Africa.

Source: Briefly News