Married at First Sight SA season 2 contestant Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife Tshegofatso announced their pregnancy just two months after their wedding

The couple shared a joint Instagram post revealing Tshegofatso's baby bump, calling the news 'our greatest blessing'

Fans had been speculating about a pregnancy for weeks after noticing Tshegofatso concealing her stomach, including on their wedding day

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Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife confirmed they were expecting. Image: nceku_ye_nkosi

Source: Instagram

Two months into married life, Married at First Sight South Africa season 2 star Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife Tshegofatso have announced they are pregnant with their first child together.

The pair broke the news through a joint Instagram post that showcased Tshegofatso's growing baby bump. In the caption, they described the pregnancy as a deeply spiritual milestone, writing:

See the post by clicking the link.

The announcement did not come as a complete shock to their supporters. Over recent weeks, eagle-eyed followers had been quietly piecing together clues, particularly noticing that Tshegofatso had been careful to conceal her midsection, even on her wedding day.

Tshegofatso had previously addressed the swirling speculation head-on in a video, choosing to keep the news under wraps until the couple felt ready.

"Some of you guys are guessing, and we do not want to confirm anything as yet. Until then, it is still a surprise. When the time is right, we will let you know," she said.

Nkululeko Mahlangu appeared on the South African reality series, which follows singles who agree to marry a stranger chosen by relationship experts. The show has built a dedicated local fanbase, and his relationship with Tshegofatso has been one of its more closely watched love stories since the season aired.

The pregnancy announcement marks a significant milestone for the newlyweds, coming so quickly after formalising their union, and signals that their post-show journey together is off to a meaningful start.

Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife confirmed rumours. Image: nceku_ye_nkosi

Source: Instagram

Inside Nkululeko Mahlangu's previous marriage

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nkululeko Mahlangu spoke about his time on Married at First Sight South Africa.

Nkululeko Mahlangu shared the highs and lows of being on the show and his marriage to Makoto Phumodi.

Source: Briefly News