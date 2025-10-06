Nkululeko Mahlangu recently exposed his former wife, Makoto Phumodi and shared insight into their short-lived marriage

The reality TV star posted screenshots proving Makoto's financial dependency on him and plans to release more files as time goes on

Online users are shocked by the revelations and criticised Makoto for how she presented herself on Married at First Sight

Nkululeko Mahlangu shared insight into his marriage to Makoto Phumodi. Images: nceku_ye_nkosi, m.a.k.o.to

Source: Instagram

Nkululeko Mahlangu came through guns blazing to expose his former wife, Makoto Phumodi, after the explosive Married at First Sight season two reunion.

The show follows relationship experts who match strangers to be married. The couples meet for the first time at their wedding and document their relationships over several weeks before deciding whether to stay together or get a divorce.

Nkululeko and Makoto's rocky marriage ended as quickly as it began and became one of the most-talked-about failed relationships on social media, and for good reason.

As more details of their past were brought to the table, it was clear to viewers that the pair had many issues that needed to be addressed for the marriage to work.

However, as more and more cracks were exposed, Makoto would consistently criticise her husband for lying about "providing" for her and not trusting her, leading to Nkululeko silently checking out of the marriage.

While he claimed to have used his silence to protect their marriage, at the reunion on 5 October 2025, he spoke out about the "silent battles" he faced in private with Makoto. However, that was not all.

As fans tuned in for the reunion, Nkululeko shared screenshot evidence on his Instagram page proving that Makoto was financially dependent on him.

From paying for her nails to Uber rides, bank records revealed that Makoto received a total of R1,800 from her then-husband between February and March.

Not only that, but the businessman also posted screenshots of their conversations, revealing Makoto's alleged infidelity and her living situation, or lack thereof. The actress apparently let her apartment lease lapse because she hoped to move in with her husband after the show, only for the plan to backfire.

Nkululeko went on to share a screenshot of their Instagram conversation, where he accused her of having dated their mutual friend Kat in the past, allegations that Makoto continues to deny despite Kat allegedly confirming them:

"I asked and he called and told me the truth, they dated."

Nkululeko Mahlangu revealed evidence proving that he supported Makoto Phumodi financially. Images: m.a.k.o.to, nceku_ye_nkosi

Source: Instagram

In retaliation, Makoto exposed Nkululeko's alleged history of drug abuse and his sexuality, further claiming that he is a Shein delivery man making R100 per trip:

"l won't post how much I contributed because it's unnecessary. As someone who works as a deliveryman for Shein, I understand why R1800 is such a big deal for him. Production protected him. He's a broke man!"

The explosive revelations sent social media into a tailspin, and while many fans believed the relationship was doomed from the beginning, others took sides, leading to an ongoing conflict between their supporters.

See the screenshots from Nkululeko's exposé below:

How did social media react to the revelations?

Online users criticised Makoto in the comments section. Read some of their messages below:

AnathiInfo was shocked:

"How do you not renew your lease because you think you’re going to come back with a stranger of a husband?"

AneleSibalkhulu said:

"She was hoping to bag someone who would take her out of the trenches, sana."

DimakatsoM72154 laughed:

"She came to the show to find a man who will fund her, lol!!"

annnnnnnyyyyyyy asked:

"Why do we ladies like depending on men for stuff? Can't even afford to get your nails done??"

Online users claim Nkululeko Mahlangu and Makoto Phumodi deserve each other. Images: m.a.k.o.to, nceku_ye_nkosi

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others said Nkululeko was making a big deal out of nothing:

JustPrecious_dj was surprised:

"All this turmoil for R1800? I'd like to refund this gent, please."

Candicedept said:

"Nah, isn't he engaged now? Why is he still here? He should rest."

_nohzulu_n slammed Nkululeko:

"This idiot is not engaged!! I wouldn’t be comfortable with such a man in my life! Bitter."

Vivi_Bryant wrote:

"Nkululeko is just as much a loser as he thinks Makoto is, if not bigger."

Zozibini Tunzi to make professional acting debut

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zozibini Tunzi's upcoming show.

The former Miss Universe is set to make her professional acting debut with an interesting new drama series, and fans are looking forward to watching her in action.

Source: Briefly News