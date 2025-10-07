Married At First Sight South Africa star Portia Baloyi recently spilt the tea on her divorce from Bongani Luvalo

Baloyi did not hold anything back when speaking about her failed marriage and time on the reality TV show

Portia is looking forward to the reunion as she also took some time to reflect on the dramatic Season 2

‘Married at First Sight SA’ reality TV star Portia Baloyi had announced her divorce from Bongani Luvalo. Image: Supplied

With Season 2 of the hit reality TV show Married at First Sight South Africa having been concluded, Portia reflected on her time on the show and the highly talked-about divorce from Bongani.

The reality TV star opened up about where she and Bongani Luvalo stand, highlighting that they faced hardships, but are navigating through them.

"We are still figuring things out, to be honest. It has not been easy, but we have had some real conversations since filming ended. We are not where we were on decision day, that’s for sure."

Portia then opened up about the entire experience of being on the reality TV show, saying there have been tough moments. The adventure of marrying someone you have never met before was a bumpy ride for Portia Baloyi. Especially since she had to learn this new person while the entire country watched.

‘Married at First Sight SA’ couple Portia Baloyi and Bongani Luvalo have called it quits. Image: Supplied

What is the way forward for Portia

Since announcing their divorce from the published author, Portia said she is all about healing and moving past this.

"What the future holds, only God knows, but right now, my priority is peace, growth, and rebuilding myself from a place of strength and grace," she said. " My truth is that I loved deeply, I tried, and now I’m choosing peace over pain," she added.

Portia is ready to step into a new chapter in her life and heal from the drama and spiritual turmoil she endured on the show.

Meanwhile, Bongani, who was also known as the country's husband, shared how therapy helped him prepare for his marriage to Portia. He said that they drew scenarios that took their toll on him, but that was what he needed for the marriage to succeed.

He revealed that he was very intentional about entering the marriage and giving it his all.

Fans and viewers of the show were divided about the couple's relationship.

Sol on Married At First Sight star

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka revealed that a Married at First Sight South Africa Season 2 star reached out to him for advice.

He revealed this on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill. Sol also suggested that the Married at First Sight producers matched the star with the wrong partner intentionally for drama and viewers. This is what he said:

“I remember she called me on some, oh, there's this guy. I'm like, whoa, whoa, whoa, relax. Wait, breathe. What's going on? No, I'm part of this show, ‘Married at First Sight’. So, I'm like, ‘What the hell?’ And then she's like, ‘Yo, but now this guy is always like painting me to look like this way, and what can I do?’ I'm like, ‘I don't know.’” Sol Phenduka said.

