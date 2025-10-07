A Married at First Sight South Africa Season 2 star allegedly reached out to Sol Phenduka for advice

During a new episode of Podcast and Chill , Sol Phenduka shared the relationship advice he gave the star

He suggested that the Married at First Sight producers matched the star with the wrong partner intentionally for drama and viewers

Sol Phenduka shared that a ‘Married at First Sight SA’ star asked him for marriage advice. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka shared that a Married at First Sight SA Season 2 co-star contacted him for marriage advice.

In a Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on Monday, 6 October 2025, the former Kaya FM host shared that he personally knows Palesa Mphaki. Phenduka, who was previously criticised for his comments about Minnie Dlamini, shared that Palesa Mphaki called him for marriage advice when her union with her Married at First Sight South Africa partner, Tshepo Miya, started to crumble.

“I remember she called me on some, oh, there's this guy. I'm like, whoa, whoa, whoa, relax. Wait, breathe. What's going on? No, I'm part of this show, ‘Married at First Sight’. So, I'm like, ‘What the hell?’ And then she's like, ‘Yo, but now this guy is always like painting me to look like this way, and what can I do?’ I'm like, ‘I don't know.’ I remember she was complaining about that. And I'm like, ‘I don't know. I had to assist you. I've never even seen the show.’ But like then I like, ‘Boy, wait. Why would you go on a show and be married at first sight? Like what which one is this one, you know?’ But I know her,” Sol Phenduka said.

Phenduka’s Podcast and Chill co-host, Ghost Lady, revealed that Palesa Mphaki had also contacted her for an interview.

Sol Phenduka shares the advice he gave Palesa Mphaki

Later in the Podcast and Chill episode, Sol Phenduka suggested that the Married at First Sight Mzansi production company had intentionally matched Palesa and Tshepo Miya for views and drama. He said that the marriage was set up to fail from the start because Tshepo was not what Palesa was looking for in her ideal partner.

“So, when she called me, she was complaining that, and this guy, I told them the kind of person that I like, and they matched her with a person that they knew was the opposite of what she said she wanted. Like, she doesn't want a narcissist. She wants somebody who's humble, down to earth, and generous. Now, a person locking you out of your Netflix is not generous. I feel like the producers are very sneaky, and they do that,” Sol Phenduka shared.

Sol Phenduka shared the advice he gave ‘Married at First Sight SA’ star Palesa Mphaki. Image: solphenduka, _palesahm

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka shared the advice he gave Palesa Mphaki. He said he indirectly told her that she cannot find true love on a reality TV show that’s meant to entertain viewers.

“I told her, you don't complain. You are part of the content. You are part of the great TV and content. And that's what reality shows try to do. They're not going to put people [who are compatible],” Phenduka explained.

Palesa Mphaki’s ex Tshepo Miya breaks silence

In a separate interview, Tshepo Miya finally broke his silence to address the drama from his short-lived marriage to Palesa Mphaki, as reported by Briefly News.

The Married at First Sight Mzansi star unpacked his ex-wife's web of lies, detailing how he supported her financially and even revealing her toxic traits. His revelations drew a storm of contrasting opinions from the online community as viewers debated over the couple's messy marriage.

Source: Briefly News